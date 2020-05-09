Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Four new cases confirmed in Abkhazia

9 May 2020
A sign at the entrance of the Aytar Hotel in Abkhazia: ‘Quarantine! Entering the hotel grounds without a special permit is prohibited!!!’. Image Via Apsny Today.
Chechnya to reopen ‘small vending establishments’ next week

Four new cases confirmed in Abkhazia

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

09 May 2020, 11:52

Chechnya to reopen ‘small vending establishments’ next week

Last night, the Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov announced on VKontakte that small retail and auto-repair shops and ‘other small vending establishments’ will be allowed to reopen next week.

Since early April, the authorities in Chechnya have kept strict regulations on movement and are allowing only cargo trucks with food and medical products to enter the region.

09 May 2020, 11:35

Four new cases confirmed in Abkhazia

Yesterday evening, Abkhazian authorities confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus infection, local media has reported.

Prior to Thursday, Abkhazia had no active COVID-19 case as two of three patients had recovered and one succumbed to complications on 26 April.

Abkhazian authorities said they had placed 209 students recently returned to Abkhazia from Russian military schools in quarantine, in the Aytar Hotel in Sukhumi.

A sign at the entrance of the Aytar Hotel in Abkhazia: ‘Quarantine! Entering the hotel grounds without a special permit is prohibited!!!’. Image Via Apsny Today.

Speaking to local news outlet Apsny Today, Abkhazia’s Deputy Defence Minister Nodar Avidzba said they were almost 60 more, ‘out of about 80’ military students remaining in Russia, to return next week.

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

09 May 2020, 09:30

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 9 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The director of Georgia’s Centre for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said there were many ‘indirect indicators’ giving grounds for optimism in Georgia. He told journalists that even though the number of tests being carried out had quadrupled, the number of confirmed cases was not increasing as fast as before.

Azerbaijan announced that the Baku subway will reopen today. Only those who have notified the authorities before leaving their homes and who have ID cards with them or permission from their workplace will be allowed to enter the subway. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing between passengers is mandatory.

According to a new report from the International Crisis Group (ICG) — an independent peacebuilding organisation — hospitals in South Ossetia and Abkhazia are severely underequipped. According to the report,  close to 80% of Abkhazia’s medical personnel were in a high risk group, as they were in their sixties or older.

Read more: Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Nagorno-Karabakh ‘vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic’.

The speaker of Chechnya’s parliament, Magomed Daudov, reportedly said that male relatives would be held accountable for women who violate the lockdown.

Krasnodar Krai expanded the list of industries eligible for state support during the pandemic.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

