Coronavirus live updates | Almost 150 have developed pneumonia in Armenia

The latest stories:

Kadyrov: Russian PM ‘badly informed’

In his Telegram channel yesterday, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov criticised Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and federal authorities of being ‘badly informed’ after the Russian head of government scolded ‘some regions’ for locking down their administrative borders.

Mishustin called on regional governments 'not to mistake regional authority with federal'.

On 5 April, the Chechen authorities completely closed the administrative borders of the republic for entry and exit.

In his reply, Kadyrov denied ever closing borders for transit goods but confirmed that they had no intention to let non-residents into the Chechen Republic, citing a recent Moscow-Grozny flight of which one passenger allegedly spread the virus.

Karachay-Cherkessia starts producing reusable masks

A large sewing factory Selena in the city of Ust-Dzheguta in Karachay-Cherkessia has started producing protective reusable masks, Regnum reports.

They plan to produce 7000 masks per day.

Armenia’s PM says utilities won’t be turned off due to non-payment

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured the population during a live Q&A last night that for the duration of the state of emergency no utilities will be turned off due to non-payment.

Pashinyan also confirmed he had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which they discussed possible changes in the price of gas. He also said that Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has contacted Russia-owned Gazprom, Armenia’s main gas supplier, proposing they begin negotiations to try to lower the price of gas supplied to Armenia.

Armenia plans to produce COVID-19 tests

Yesterday evening, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a live three hour Q&A session with citizens on Facebook. During the Q&A, Pashinyan stated that Armenia is likely to begin its own production of COVID-19 tests.

For that purpose, the state will allocate $550,000 to the country’s Institute of Molecular Biology. He also noted that the government has set a goal of testing 1000 people a day starting this week.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 6 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Russian Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia and in Azerbaijan’s Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan. The local health authorities in Nakhchivan said that one person had already recovered.

Health officials in Georgia called on the public not to go to Church and to instead to pray from home in order to ‘protect the church and clergy’.

Georgia’s public defender Nino Lomjaria has warned that homeless people in Georgia were at high risk of catching the coronavirus.

Read more: Georgia’s homeless ‘at high risk’ during COVID-19

Armenia announced that almost 150 people with COVID-19 had developed pneumonia. The Health Ministry said that 35 people currently required oxygen, and 8 were in extremely critical condition.

