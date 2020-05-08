Coronavirus live updates | Georgian PM: Country to reopen for international tourism in July

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 8 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In a briefing held today, Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has announced that the Georgian government plans to allow international tourists to visit the country from 1 July.

Citing a ‘relatively better epidemiological situation’, Gakharia stated that it will once again be legal to enter and exit Tbilisi starting on 11 May. The same restrictions will be lifted in Rustavi and Gardabani on 14 May.

From yesterday going forward, in Karachay-Cherkessia and in Chechnya, everyone without exception must wear masks in all retail shops, pharmacies, medical institutions, and any other enterprises that are continuing to operate.

Azerbaijan’s first module hospital, which was built in only three weeks, opened in Baku yesterday. The 3000 square meter complex consists of three buildings, 100 wards and 200 beds. Azerbaijan plans to open five more module hospitals by the end of May, and four by the end of June.

South Ossetia’s authorities have announced that they will be ‘closing the border with Russia without exceptions’ from 10 May to 17 May. They had closed the Roki-Nizhny Zaramag crossing with Russia’s North Ossetia on 5 April, with exceptions for Russian diplomats, military personnel, and cargo vehicles with special permits. This time the border will be closed, ‘without exception’. Cargo vehicles too, will not be allowed to pass.

Read the latest stories: