Media logo

‘Corridor of shame’ organised at Ozurgeti City Council

Avatar
by OC Media

During a session at the Ozgureti City Council earlier today, at which Georgian Dream councillors were meant to discuss a salary increase, opposition councillors organised a ‘corridor of shame’, holding up photos of citizens injured by police during the crackdown on protests. According to local media, a scuffle and physical confrontation emerged between the Georgian Dream councillors and the opposition. Mtavari, citing TV Pirveli, reported that cameramen from TV Pirveli and Rustavi 2 were physically attacked during the confrontation.

Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter