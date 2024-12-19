‘Corridor of shame’ organised at Ozurgeti City Council

During a session at the Ozgureti City Council earlier today, at which Georgian Dream councillors were meant to discuss a salary increase, opposition councillors organised a ‘corridor of shame’, holding up photos of citizens injured by police during the crackdown on protests. According to local media, a scuffle and physical confrontation emerged between the Georgian Dream councillors and the opposition. Mtavari, citing TV Pirveli, reported that cameramen from TV Pirveli and Rustavi 2 were physically attacked during the confrontation.