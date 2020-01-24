Daudov claims Chechen border demarcation completed as Daghestan remains silent

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The speaker of the Chechen Par­lia­ment, Magomed Daudov, has announced the com­ple­tion of con­tro­ver­sial border demar­ca­tions with Chechnya’s neigh­bour­ing Russian republics.

The announce­ment came during a meeting between Daudov and the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on Monday.

He said that the border with Daghestan was ‘already fixed’, and that there was ‘no problem’ from the Chechen side.

He said that even the bound­aries of indi­vid­ual set­tle­ments in Chechnya had been added to the federal unified infor­ma­tion database, which had not happened since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Chechnya’s border demar­ca­tion with two of it’s four neigh­bour­ing Russian regions — Ingushetia and Daghestan — have proved highly con­tro­ver­sial, with the Chechen author­i­ties accused of a land grab.

The Ingush author­i­ties concluded an agreement ceading 340 square kilo­me­tres, about 9% of its territory, to Chechnya. The move has continued to cause unrest in Ingushetia.

Chechnya also made several claims on areas of Daghestan, leading to fears there that a similar deal could be struck.

On 17 June, Chechnya’s Daudov and the speaker of the Dagh­es­tani par­lia­ment, Khizri Shikh­saidov, announced that the border demar­ca­tion process had been suspended. This came following a rec­om­men­da­tion from the Russian President’s rep­re­sen­ta­tive to the North Caucasus, Aleksandr Matovnikov.

Neither side announced that the process had resumed.

The Dagh­es­tani author­i­ties have not commented on Daudov’s latest statement, leaving it unclear if the process has been concluded and if so where the border lies.

A spokesper­son for the Dagh­es­tani par­lia­ment told OC Media that par­lia­ment had nothing to do with the demar­ca­tion process and was not aware whether the process had been completed. The spokesper­son referred the issue to the relevant min­istries.

The Ministry of Land and Property Relations of Daghestan did not respond to an official request for comment.

A contentious process

In late December, Russia’s Supreme Court threw out a case relating to a forested area adjacent to Kizlyar, in western Daghestan.

Kizlyar had included the area within their general plan for Kizlyar District, leading to lawsuits from both Daghestan’s Forestry Committee and Chechnya’s Ministry of Nature, and a coun­ter­suit from the Kizlyar District admin­is­tra­tion.

The Chechen ministry claimed that the area belonged to Chechnya’s Shelkovskoy District.

The Supreme Court ruled on 26 December that none of the plain­tiffs had any standing as the forests were federal property, leaving the fate of the area unclear.

The author­i­ties of Chechnya and Daghestan began dis­cussing the border issue in January 2019. This was done as part of a push by the federal gov­ern­ment for all federal subjects of Russia to demarcate their borders.

The issue led to wide­spread public outcry in Daghestan. Social activists and experts drew the attention of the author­i­ties to eight large disputed ter­ri­to­ries on the border in four districts of Daghestan: Kizlyar, Botlikh, Gum­be­tovskiy, and Tsumadin­skiy.

In March, Chechnya uni­lat­er­al­ly added ​​18 hectares of land near the Dagh­es­tani village of Novomonastyrskoye, in Kizlyar District, to the federal cadastral reg­is­tra­tion as belonging to the Chechen village of Borozdi­novskaya, in the Shelkovskoy District.