Rostov woman goes on hunger strike demanding that her Chechen ex-husband return their son

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

A woman from Rostov has gone on hunger strike demanding that her Chechen ex-husband return their son after he had allegedly kidnapped him and taken him to Chechnya.

The woman, Snezhana Zagudaeva, and her mother, Natalya Zagudaeva, both began their hunger strike in Rostov on 1 July. They claim that the boy was taken on 31 October 2024, when his father, Masud Saparbaev, took him from their family home in Orlovsky. Zagudaeva’s lawyer says a local district court ruled in May 2021 that the child be placed in his mother’s custody.

Despite the court’s ruling, law enforcement officials have yet to take any action against the man.

Zagudaeva said her marriage to Saparbaev was not officially registered, but was conducted under Islamic custom. She alleged that he was physically abusive during their relationship. She last spoke to her son on 10 December 2024 and believes he is now living with strangers.

The independent news outlet Caucasian Knot has also reported that the boy has been placed in the care of strangers in the Chechen village of Novye Atagi.

The Russian authorities acknowledge that Saparbaev is the child’s father, and he has not been stripped of parental rights. Investigators concluded that he had not committed a crime by absconding with his son, given that he retains legal rights to see his son. However, the authorities have considered opening a case on the grounds of ‘arbitrariness’ — as the court had assigned residence to the mother — but ultimately declined to proceed.

Zagudaeva’s lawyer stated that law enforcement officials in Rostov have expressed sympathy for Zagudaeva’s situation but have refused to take action to return the boy. Despite verbal assurances, he said there has been no practical response from authorities.

Journalists from Caucasian Knot managed to reach Saparbaev by phone. He told them that the child had willingly come with him and was ‘doing well’. He said he had informed the police, provided photographic proof, and even offered them a video call with the child. During the call with journalists, he handed the phone to his son, who said he was fine.

Saparbyev also stated, ‘Here in Chechnya, we don’t joke around about kidnapping’, and added that the custody decision had been made in his absence. He insisted that he has no financial disputes with the mother and that he provides everything his son needs. He also claimed that he does not prevent the boy from contacting his mother and grandmother — asserting that they have simply chosen not to visit.

In addition, Saparbaev accused the boy’s mother of neglecting his health, claiming she did not properly treat his dental problems. He insisted that the child is now ‘fully provided for’ under his care.

Zagudaeva said the investigation into her complaint has been ongoing for eight months, with no progress. ‘This is the last resort’, she told journalists after beginning her hunger strike.

‘I’m exhausted by this lawlessness. The hunger strike is the only way I can fight for justice — to get my son back and hold those responsible accountable’, Zagudaeva said.