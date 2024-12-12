Media logo

Detained opposition politician Elisashvili released on bail

Opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Strong Georgia party, has been released on bail.

According to Netgazeti, Elisashvili stated that ‘there is nothing to celebrate’, and that his freedom holds no value until all other detainees are released.

Elisashvili’s release followed a motion from the General Prosecutor's Office, which requested the substitution of his imprisonment with bail. However, the court proceedings will continue.

Police detained Elisashvili on 4 December in Tbilisi, following a scuffle outside the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Liberty Square, where the opposition was meeting.

