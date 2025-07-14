Family-friendly policy in Georgia: supporting a compassionate work-life balance

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today Become a member

‘I’m Nanuka, a single mother, and I work 20 night shifts a month. I do night shifts because in Georgia, there aren’t many options when it comes to work schedules tailored to women,’ 30-year-old Nanuka tells OC Media.

Nanuka once dreamed of becoming a psychologist - she even studied the subject at one of Tbilisi’s most esteemed universities. But after becoming a mother, she took an academic break - a break that has now lasted nearly a decade.

Today, Nanuka works two jobs: as a yoga instructor and at a second job in the service sector, where she works night shifts so she can take her child to school in the mornings.

Strict working schedules leave her with no flexibility, not even enough time to pick her child up from school.

She says that any hope of career advancement or personal development comes at the cost of her health: a few years ago, Nanuka’s psychologist diagnosed her with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. She often attends professional training after a night of sleeping for only two or three hours, and sometimes with no sleep at all.

‘In every place I’ve worked, not a single employer considered the fact that I’m a mother. On the contrary, I’ve been rejected from jobs just because I have a child. I honestly don’t understand how mothers with two or three children manage to survive,’ Nanuka says.

‘Of course, the quality of my work-life directly impacts how many children I can realistically raise - even being a mother of one child is very difficult for me. I get just ten days off a year. Resting, for me, has completely vanished from the dictionary’.

Nanuka’s story is common in Georgia, where official statistics confirm the daily hardships faced by working parents, especially single mothers. ‘’

Georgia’s steadily decreasing birth rate

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, the country’s birth rate is in steady decline. Indeed, in 2016, the Georgian government acknowledged that the country’s ageing population was a problem and developed both a state policy and an action plan to address it.

According to the documents underpinning these initiatives, it is expected that by 2030, the proportion of the total population aged over 65 will increase to 21%, now their share is approximately 10%.

In Georgia, a state program has been in effect since 2014 to encourage childbirth: assistance is provided for the third and subsequent children born in regions where the birth rate is low

Crucially, however, this programme will not improve the situation of women in terms of paid employment and caregiving, which, along with labour emigration, remain some of the main factors contributing to the declining birth rate.

Indeed, the 2025 State of the World Population report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) highlights economic hardship as the most significant barrier to increasing fertility rates.

The report, titled ‘The Real Fertility Crisis: The pursuit of reproductive agency in a changing world’, identifies economic security and support for parenthood as the primary initiatives to boost birth rates. This includes adequate and paid parental leave, flexible work schedules, and affordable childcare, early education, and healthcare services.

The report also emphasises the importance of raising awareness and promoting the equal sharing of responsibilities between parents.

‘Economic burdens are one of the most common barriers on the road to parenthood. An intensification of parenting engagement is expected from both parents, but mothers especially. And while fathers desire more engagement, social and occupational expectations have not advanced to facilitate more equal labour distribution or time for fatherhood. In both high-income countries broadly and urbanising low-income contexts, nuclear families are becoming more common, and extended family support is less available’,- mentioned in the report.

Georgian cultural customs expect greater involvement from mothers, and although some fathers do wish to participate more in child-rearing, workplace conditions and financial constraints often prevent them from doing so.

Formal childcare can be very expensive or hard to access, and management of occupational and domestic labour is highly onerous, especially for women, who generally carry a greater domestic burden, reveals the State of World Population Report.

According to Mariam Bandzeladze, the Head of the UNFPA Georgia Country Office, the current birth rate in Georgia is 1.7, but the minimum to maintain the population level is a rate of at least 2.1.

‘Family-friendly policies are among the most effective tools for increasing birth rates. In Georgia, the desired number of children per family is 2.6. Couples want to have more children, but due to a lack of support, they end up having an average of just 1.7’, Bandzeladze says.

Mariam Bandzeladze. Photo: UNFPA

What is a family-friendly policy?

A family-friendly policy is a formal approach adopted by organisations/companies and is a part of governments’ social policy strategy to create conditions where employees can effectively balance their professional responsibilities with family obligations.

These policies may include parental leave, flexible work arrangements, childcare support, and health-related benefits. By acknowledging the diverse roles individuals have outside the workplace, family-friendly policies foster a more inclusive, stable, and productive environment, strengthening both employee well-being and organisational resilience.

The growing relevance of family-friendly policies is closely tied to two significant contemporary challenges: the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistent decline in birth rates observed across many countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally reshaped the way people work and care for their families. In particular, lockdowns, school closures, and a necessary shift to remote work exposed significant gaps in the support structures available to working parents. The burden of unpaid caregiving intensified, especially for women, revealing the critical need for institutional policies that enable people to strike a reasonable work-life balance under both ordinary and extraordinary circumstances.

Simultaneously, declining birth rates have become a pressing demographic concern in numerous regions, with implications for labour markets, economic growth, and the sustainability of social support systems. A growing body of research indicates that the absence of supportive measures such as paid parental leave, accessible childcare, and flexible working arrangements is a significant factor influencing individuals’ decisions to delay or forgo parenthood.

Against this backdrop, family-friendly policies are increasingly gaining recognition as instruments of social well-being and strategic responses to ease structural, economic, and demographic challenges. These policies allow for more inclusive, resilient, and future-oriented societies by encouraging environments where individuals can fulfil their family and professional commitments.

Some successful examples worth mentioning here include Lithuania and Estonia

In Lithuania, mothers receive 18 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, with up to two years of parental leave shared between parents. Fathers benefit from a generous 30-day paid paternity leave. The country also offers subsidised preschool education and monthly child benefits to support families financially.

Estonia provides slightly longer maternity leave - 20 weeks fully paid and up to 14 months of shared parental leave until the child turns three. Fathers receive 10 working days of paid paternity leave.

Families also receive monthly child allowances and additional benefits for low-income or special-needs families.

How do family-friendly policies benefit businesses?

According to Nikoloz Nanuashvili, Legal Counsel at the Business Association of Georgia, family-friendly policies have the most noticeable financial impact on small and medium-sized enterprises. However, from a long-term perspective, the benefits far outweigh the costs. Retaining experienced and well-adapted employees, enhancing job satisfaction, and fostering loyalty are key advantages that ultimately contribute to financial gains.

Family-friendly policies can sometimes have negative effects on businesses, particularly in the short term. Specifically, extended parental leaves may lead to workforce shortages, often requiring the hiring of temporary staff or placing additional burdens on existing employees. This can result in a temporary drop in productivity, especially in roles where replacing an employee is difficult or takes time. Additionally, childless employees may feel less supported or perceive an imbalance in benefits.

Nikoloz Nanuashvili. Photo: FB

Nanuashvili remembers when, a few years ago, two women had to go on maternity leave at the same time from the audit firm where he was working at and the challenges that came with finding equally qualified replacements.

Despite the challenges, he notes that in practice, family-friendly policies contribute to stronger employee commitment, lower staff turnover, and a positive employer brand. Adopting such policies is not just a social responsibility- it’s a smart business strategy. Initiatives like flexible schedules, paid parental leave, and childcare support can improve productivity, boost workplace morale, and make companies more attractive to top talent. In today’s competitive market, supporting families is a forward-looking investment that enhances long-term organisational resilience and success.

‘Sometimes, what’s more important than financial expenses is retaining staff and having happy, well-rounded employees- that is, a team of people who can succeed both at home and at work.

Yes, maternity leave can increase costs for a business in the short term. However, in the long term, when that employee returns, fully focused on their work, with reduced worries about their child and a feeling of being valued, it turns into a financial gain’, says Nanuashvili.

It’s not just about mothers

When we talk about family-friendly workplace policies, there’s often a tendency to assume they focus almost exclusively on mothers. However, genuinely family-oriented practices are inclusive and designed to support all employees with caregiving responsibilities regardless of their gender or family structure. This includes fathers, single parents, guardians, and even employees who care for elderly family members.

Modern family-friendly policies recognise that a good work-life balance is essential for everyone. Flexible hours, parental leave for both mothers and fathers, phased return to work, access to childcare services, and mental health support are just a few examples of the initiatives that benefit the diverse workforce of today. By moving away from outdated gender assumptions and embracing a broader approach, employers promote equality and build stronger, more loyal teams.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is actively working to distinguish between maternity leave, a right that belongs autonomously to the mother, and parental leave. Additionally, UNFPA is advocating for policy refinement and attitudinal changes that would encourage fathers to take paternity leave in cases where the mother declines to use it. This distinction aims to foster greater involvement of fathers in child-rearing and promote a culture of responsible and involved fatherhood.

‘The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in partnership with the research institute ISET, has developed economic models and policy scenarios to help introduce paternity leave into Georgian legislation. While paternity leave is still not officially recognised under current law, one important step has already been taken: a clear distinction is now made between maternity leave due to pregnancy and general parental leave’.

‘This shift means that if a mother chooses not to take her full pregnancy-related leave, the father can step in and use that time instead. In other words, fathers can now be part of early caregiving even within the existing legal framework if the mother does not fully exercise her leave’, Bandzeladze says.

‘UNFPA believes that fathers should have access to at least two weeks of dedicated leave after the birth of a child. Talks with the Georgian government are still ongoing, and advocacy continues to push for paternity leave to become a recognised right in its own standing beyond what's currently allowed under the law’.

In developed countries, family-friendly policies aren’t just designed for childcare and childbirth; they also support employees in caring for elderly, disabled or ill family members.

For example, in Germany, there is a care leave policy (Pflegezeit) that allows parents and other family members to temporarily leave work to care for a loved one. Similarly, in Sweden, leave to care for an elderly or seriously ill relative is not only available, it’s also paid.

These kinds of policies ease the burden on families and help people balance their personal and professional lives, which is especially important in the face of growing demographic challenges.

Successful practices in developed countries around the world show that balancing family and work is possible. Family-friendly policies support both the well-being of parents and the sustainability of the country. This is a social necessity and a key factor shaping the country’s demographic future. Without adequate support for families, the trend of declining birth rates will only deepen.

Addressing these challenges requires coordinated and active steps from the government, businesses, and society. This primarily means implementing parent-friendly work schedules and offering remote work options where possible.

Additionally, paid leave, creating child-friendly spaces at workplaces, and developing preschool and after-school educational institutions remain essential.

Family-friendly policies also benefit businesses, as employees relieved of childcare worries during work hours tend to be more efficient and productive. They also develop a stronger sense of responsibility and loyalty toward their company.

For Georgia’s demographic future, family-friendly policies must become a priority, enabling parents to achieve a healthy work–life balance and ultimately change the country’s demographic outlook.