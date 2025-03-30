EU Delegation announces public consultations on Georgia’s 2025 progress report

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The EU Delegation to Georgia has invited civil society to participate in public consultations for the 2025 Annual Report on Georgia. The report will evaluate Georgia’s progress in key areas, including political reforms, the rule of law, public administration, and the country’s EU integration process.

Civil society organisations are encouraged to submit written feedback on developments from September 2024 to August 2025, with contributions due by 16 April 2025. The EU Delegation will use these inputs to inform the report, which will assess Georgia’s alignment with EU standards and progress in implementing reforms.

In addition to written submissions, the EU Delegation will hold public consultations in early April. These discussions will cover a range of topics, such as democracy, anti-corruption efforts, migration policies, and the implementation of the EU acquis.

The consultations will be conducted in English, with simultaneous interpretation into Georgian provided.

To participate, civil society organisations must register by contacting the EU Delegation. Each organisation is allowed to send one representative.

For further information, and to submit contributions, visit the EU4Georgia website.

An annual assessment

An EU progress report is a detailed assessment published by the European Union that evaluates a country’s advancements in meeting the criteria for EU membership or integration.

The report typically covers areas such as political reforms, economic development, rule of law, human rights, and alignment with EU policies and standards. It is an essential tool for monitoring a country’s progress towards becoming a member state or deepening its relationship with the EU.

The report often includes recommendations for improvements and highlights challenges that need to be addressed in order to align with EU expectations.

These reports are usually published annually for countries in the EU enlargement process or those under the Eastern Partnership initiative.