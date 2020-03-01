First Case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this morning that the first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Armenia.

Pashinyan stated in a Facebook post that the case was confirmed at 03:00 on 1 March. The virus has been identified in a 29-year-old man, an Armenian citizen, who returned to Yerevan from Tehran by plane with his wife on 28 February.

The flight was the last of the two flights organized by the Armenian authorities to repatriate Armenian citizens from Iran after Armenia closed the land border and cancelled flights between the two countries.

Iran has, in the past week, become one of the major epicentres for the disease. With 593 infected and 43 fatalities, according to the Iranian health ministry— Iran currently has the highest death toll outside of China.

According to Pashinyan, the patient is stable and his fever has subsided. The patient's wife has tested negative for the virus.

The Armenian authorities plan to place people who have been in contact with the patient in isolation. Other plane passengers, border guards, and the taxi drivers who took passengers home will be identified and quarantined, Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister added that he expects roughly 30 citizens to be placed under quarantine today.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan will give a live press conference at noon to give further information.