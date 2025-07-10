Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

Pashinyan and Aliyev hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meet in Abu Dhabi. Official photo.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meet in Abu Dhabi. Official photo.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held direct peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The meeting between the two leaders and their delegations took place on Thursday.

Their meeting appeared to last around five hours, following which Azerbaijan and Armenia’s respective foreign ministries published identical statements which did not offer many details as to what the delegations discussed.

Both statements said that Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalisation process’.

Pashinyan and Aliyev also reportedly instructed their respective border delimitation state commissions to continue work on delineating the Armenia–Azerbaijan border.

Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA reported that the meeting was held in a ‘very constructive atmosphere’, and that the two countries also discussed opening and a corridor connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenia, and initiating the peace agreement.

Russian state news agency TASS cited a source as saying that the meeting aimed at ‘resolving contradictions surrounding the peace treaty in order to sign it by the end of the year’.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on the terms of the peace deal on 13 March, but have not announced the terms of the deal.

However, the agreement is believed to include major concessions from Armenia, including the removal of EU monitors from its border with Azerbaijan and the dropping of lawsuits in international courts.

However, despite agreeing on the terms of the agreement, Azerbaijan and Armenia have continued to accuse each other of dozens of ceasefire violations since.

Russia sidelined?

As the two leaders met in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said that Moscow ‘definitely welcomed’ direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Long considered to be the primary mediator in talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia has been effectively sidelined as its influence in the region continues to wane — particularly as its diplomatic relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to deteriorate.

Armenia–Russian relations have suffered drastically following the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, with Yerevan accusing Moscow and its military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, of failing to come to its defence in the face of Azerbaijani attacks in 2021 and 2022.

Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia began souring following an Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on 25 December 2024, killing 38 people.

Russia has claimed that the plane was rerouted to Aktau after experiencing an emergency situation after striking birds mid-flight and due to foggy conditions in Grozny. Azerbaijan and much of the international community have strongly disputed this narrative, with Baku directly accusing Russia of mistakenly targeting the plane with air defence missiles, resulting in its crash landing.

On 29 December, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called on Russia to admit its guilt in causing the crash, as well as pay reparations to the victims and bring criminal charges to those responsible. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a half-hearted apology for the incident, but stopped short of acknowledging Russia’s responsibility, appearing to further anger Baku.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash stalled, Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Minval released recordings in early July purported to be of a Russian officer receiving orders to open fire on the plane.

The audio recordings surfaced as diplomatic tensions soared between Baku and Moscow following the death of two Azerbaijani brothers during a Russian police raid in Yekaterinburg.

Lingering resentment in Baku over the crash, coupled with the news of the deaths, boiled over and set off an unprecedented public spat between Russia and Azerbaijan.

While it appears to have since cooled down, the underlying sources of Azerbaijan’s anger still remain unaddressed.

Russia deports head of Azerbaijani diaspora in Moscow Oblast
The move comes amidst a breakdown in relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
79 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Water supply in Azerbaijan — a story of coordinated corruption and impunity

Pashinyan and Aliyev hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Russia deports head of Azerbaijani diaspora in Moscow Oblast

Georgian court sentences 19-year-old to 4.5 years in prison for ‘attacking a police officer’ during a protest

A cynical fight between two authoritarian countries

Thursday, 10 July 2025

Azerbaijani Parliament votes to allow casinos on artificial islands in Caspian

Daghestani sports commentator given suspended sentence for illegal possession of ammunition

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 10 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org