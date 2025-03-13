Friday, 14 March 2025

Regional * A woman from Abkhazia is facing up to six years in prison for allegedly running a scam in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. According to the investigation, the 38-year-old woman, together with an accomplish from Sochi, approached a resident in the Belorechensky District, promising him ₽100,000 ($1,100) for assisting them to find housing and get mortgage loans from a local credit cooperative. The defendants then provided false information to the pension fund, receiving more than ₽900,000 ($10