Regional * US President Donald Trump stated during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, that they ‘solved’ another conflict. He suggested that Armenia and Azerbaijan ‘looks like that’s going to come to a conclusion — a successful conclusion’. * Armenia has denied reports of a US takeover of 32 kilometres of road through Armenia connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan. This followed media reports citing what appears to be an off-hand remark by the US Ambassador to