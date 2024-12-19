Friday, 17 January 2025

Thursday, 16 January 2025
Armenia * Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has stated he did not see ‘the grounds for an escalation in the region because Armenia has proposals and solutions in terms of any issue’. * A similar statement was made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who also downplayed the possibility of Azerbaijani escalation. In a Facebook post, Pashinyan noted that Armenia has proposed ‘constructive solutions to all existing issues’ in its relations with Azerbaijan and that ‘all efforts to provoke es