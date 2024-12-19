Friday, 17 January 2025

Armenia * The Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson has stated that Armenia was considering requesting that the OSCE dissolve the Minsk Group. * The EU Commission’s spokesperson for Foreign Affair and Security Policy, Anitta Hipper, has said that the EU will analyse an Armenian EU membership draft bill. Hipper said that the EU plans on discussing the bill with Yerevan. The Armenian government backed the draft bill that would announce the beginning of the process of joining the EU last week.