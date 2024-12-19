Friday, 27 December 2024

Thursday, 26 December 2024
Regional * Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that all structures of the OSCE’s Minsk Group ‘are subject to dissolution’, suggesting that the ‘optimal path’ for this would be a joint proposal by Armenia and Azerbaijan to disband it. Zakharova’s statement came as a response to a request to comment on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposal to dissolve the Minsk Group, the only internationally mandated format for mediating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Ar