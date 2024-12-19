Media logo
Friday, 3 January 2025

by OC Media
Thursday, 2 January 2025

OC Media

Azerbaijan * A customs official was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle four kilogrammes of gold out of Azerbaijan. Afsar Mirzaliyev, who works for the State Customs Committee’s Anti-Smuggling Department, was detained at Baku airport. * President Ilham Aliyev’s cousin, Izzatkhanim Javadova, was arrested near Athens, Greece, on drug charges. Javadova, also known as Michaela Jav, is Aliyev’s first cousin. She is also a DJ. She was arrested in a drug bust at a party she was reportedly o

Wednesday, 1 January 2024

OC Media

Armenia * Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan yesterday held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. They discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. * In his congratulatory message on New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the formation of the ideology of ‘Real Armenia’ in 2024 was a ‘turning point for our history’. Pashinyan said that the without the ideology of ‘Real Armenia’ — a reference to the modern state of Armenia, as opposed to ‘Hist

Tuesday, 31 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * Armenian border guards have taken over the Agarak checkpoint on the border with Iran from Russian border guards. Russia’s guards have manned the checkpoint since Armenia’s independence in 1991. * Russian police in Moscow have briefly detained former Armenian Defence Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Armenia’s request. Karapetyan, who served as minister for three months in 2021, is wanted in Armenia on charges of abuse of authority and power, exceeding the limits of his authority, not pe

Monday, 30 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * On 27 December, 12.5% of mining company Lydian Armenia CJSC’s shares were officially transferred to the Armenian Government. Operation of the contested Amulsar gold mine was greenlit in January 2024, after Armenia’s government accepted a 12.5% stake in the mine, despite years of protests by eco-activists and residents from communities adjacent to the mine. * On Saturday, Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan and Head of the parliamentary Defence Committee Andranik Kocharyan held a clo

