Friday, 3 January 2025

Thursday, 2 January 2025
Azerbaijan * A customs official was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle four kilogrammes of gold out of Azerbaijan. Afsar Mirzaliyev, who works for the State Customs Committee’s Anti-Smuggling Department, was detained at Baku airport. * President Ilham Aliyev’s cousin, Izzatkhanim Javadova, was arrested near Athens, Greece, on drug charges. Javadova, also known as Michaela Jav, is Aliyev’s first cousin. She is also a DJ. She was arrested in a drug bust at a party she was reportedly o