Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 31 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili visited Armenia on Thursday. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will also reportedly be visiting. * The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a new resolution ‘reiterating its call to Azerbaijan to release’ Armenian prisoners. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘very great and good progress’ in terms of border delimitation and demarcation. * Turan repo

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Armenia’s Chief of General Staff, Edward Asryan, said yesterday that the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable. He added that Armenia was ‘always concerned over the Azerbaijani Defence Minister’s belligerent statements, but they are a little part in the operative assessment’. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, was ‘invited’ to the Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, Yevdokimov attended a meeting during which th

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Local media outlets in Abkhazia have drawn attention to rumours being spread that Abkhazia’s Armenian community may be targeted if presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba wins the upcoming election. On 24 January, the Arm.Info outlet claimed that Ardzinba, along with businessperson Levan Mikaa, is one of the ‘main initiators of the persecution of Armenians’ in Abkhazia. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet also alleged that the opposition has ‘close ties with radical Turkish nationali

Daily Brief

Monday, 27 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster that Azerbaijan applied ‘banned psychoactive methods’ against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan ‘in order to extort narratives and testimonies aimed at inciting regional escalation’. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling Pashinyan’s allegations regarding the use of psychotropic substances ‘completely baseless and ridiculous’. Th

Most Popular

News Stories

Friday, 31 January 2025

Azerbaijan holds municipal elections, only one opposition party secures seats

EU approves extension of Armenia monitoring mission until 2027

Czechia sanctions Georgian police officials

Daghestan prioritises soldiers fighting in Ukraine in Hajj voucher distribution

Russian police detain women picketing in support of abducted Chechen friend

Genocide denial: a pattern for the Armenian Government

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org