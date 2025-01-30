Friday, 31 January 2025

Thursday, 30 January 2025
Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili visited Armenia on Thursday. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will also reportedly be visiting. * The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a new resolution ‘reiterating its call to Azerbaijan to release’ Armenian prisoners. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘very great and good progress’ in terms of border delimitation and demarcation. * Turan repo