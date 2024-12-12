Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 6 December 2024

O
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Y
Yousef Bardouka

Armenia * Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, expressed his country’s political will to maintain and elevate cooperation with Armenia ‘to a new level’. * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said they hope Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would participate in the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg at the end of December. * The Foreign Ministry has stated that the diplomatic mission of Armenia in Syria resumed its activities, noting that the Consulate General

Daily Brief

Friday, 13 December 2024

O
OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Russia, where he will chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.   * Pashinyan yesterday held a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, during which they discussed bilateral partnership, as well as issues related to regional stability. * On Thursday, Pashinyan appointed Sarik Minasyan, the candidate who received the most votes in the primary, as acting mayor of Gyumri. The gover

Daily Brief

Thursday, 12 December 2024

O
OC Media

Armenia * The ruling Civil Contract party has unanimously decided to expel MP Hakob Aslanyan from the faction due to ‘a serious disciplinary violation, as well as behaviour that is highly incompatible with the values and party line adopted’ by the party. Yesterday, Aslanyan announced that he was freezing cooperation with the faction for a month, stating that he did not consider the decision made earlier this month to expel MP Hovik Aghazaryan from the party over alleged leaks of confidential

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 11 December 2024

O
OC Media

Regional * The Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, in an interview with Russian newspaper Razvedchik, hinted at the decline of the Western, particularly US, influence in post-Soviet counties. ‘Azerbaijan and Armenia also do not particularly follow the recommendations of the US and the EU regarding a peaceful settlement, preferring to resolve all on their own’. Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an apparent response to recent statemen

Most Popular

News Stories

Vardanyan faces 45 new charges in Azerbaijan

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

Azerbaijan renews calls for restrictions on Armenian military and removal of EU monitors

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

Russian authorities charge Yangulbaev’s detained mother with assaulting prison guard

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter