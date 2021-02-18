fbpx
Gakharia resigns as Georgian PM over Melia arrest

18 February 2021
Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia removing his mask to be identified. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has resigned as Georgian Prime Minister, citing an arrest warrant issued for opposition leader Nika Melia.

Gakharia announced his resignation on Thursday morning stating he had differences of opinion with other members of Georgian Dream. He warned that the arrest of Nika Melia, the chair of the United National Movement Party (UNM) was a dangerous political escalation and was ‘unacceptable’. 

Tbilisi City Court ordered Melia’s arrest on Wednesday for violating his bail conditions, leading to widespread condemnation from opposition groups and concern from Georgia’s Western allies.   

‘It is my firm position that the execution of justice against one specific individual, even lawfully, if it risks the health and lives of our citizens or generally creates a risk for political escalation in the country, is unacceptable’, Gakharia said in his resignation speech.

More to follow

By OC Media

