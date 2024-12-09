Georgia live updates | Backlash against government continues

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Help us hold power to account; Become an OC Media Member .

Donate to our collective fundraiser to help Georgian media survive an authoritarian crackdown.

Christmas tree installation continues at protest epicentre

Amidst anti-government demonstrations and police violence, the Tbilisi City Hall continues to set up a Christmas tree near parliament, the epicentre of the protests.

On Sunday, activists and media representatives ‘decorated’ the still-unfinished structure of the tree with photos of beaten protesters and journalists as a form of protest. Later, people also hung flags of Georgia, the European Union, Ukraine, and the United States, alongside other posters.

However, on Monday, the city removed these materials to finish decorating the tree.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze insists that children should be given the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas tree. However, critics see the installation of the tree as a cynical gesture, given the violence many citizens have suffered at the hands of the police on and around Rustaveli Avenue.

Key events from yesterday