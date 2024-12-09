Georgia live updates | Backlash against government continues

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.
09 Dec 2024, 14:04
Christmas tree installation continues at protest epicentre
Amidst anti-government demonstrations and police violence, the Tbilisi City Hall continues to set up a Christmas tree near parliament, the epicentre of the protests.
On Sunday, activists and media representatives ‘decorated’ the still-unfinished structure of the tree with photos of beaten protesters and journalists as a form of protest. Later, people also hung flags of Georgia, the European Union, Ukraine, and the United States, alongside other posters.
However, on Monday, the city removed these materials to finish decorating the tree.
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze insists that children should be given the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas tree. However, critics see the installation of the tree as a cynical gesture, given the violence many citizens have suffered at the hands of the police on and around Rustaveli Avenue.
09 Dec 2024, 14:03
Key events from yesterday
- Protests throughout Georgia continued on Sunday.
- Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze criticised for erecting a Christmas tree at the spot of frequent protests and violence. Protesters have placed pictures of other demonstrators and journalists who were injured or assaulted by the police throughout the week.
- Georgian Dream has announced plans to introduce a bill banning the use of face coverings during protests. This would affect protesters’ use of gas masks to shield from the effects of tear gas.
- The authorities have summoned activists and journalists as witnesses in undisclosed cases. Those summoned include liberal activist Ana Subeliani, queer rights advocate Mariam Kvaratskhelia, Rondeli Foundation researcher Vato Bzhalava, Giorgi Vashadze, Chair of the opposition party Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and Ani Kavtaradze, a member of the Coalition for Change opposition alliance.
- The Georgian Patriarchate has condemned the attack on TV Pirveli’s crew, and called on the government to investigate the incident. They also urged all sides to show restraint, warning that urgent measures were needed to ensure a peaceful process in Georgia.
