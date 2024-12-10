Georgia live updates | Effigies, fireworks, and arrests: anti-government protests continue

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Parliamentary powers terminated for Bidzina Ivanishvili and other MPs

The Georgian Parliament has terminated the parliamentary powers of Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Gharibashvili, the party’s chair, and Mikheil Kavelashvili, who has been nominated for the post of president of Georgia, among others, in order for them to take other political positions.

According to local media, the parliamentary powers of members of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s Cabinet of Ministers — Irakli Kobakhidze, Anri Okhanashvili, Maka Bochorishvili, Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Davit Songhulashvili — were also terminated.

MIA: one person detained on criminal charges

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has detained one person on criminal charges of participating in group violence.

‘The investigation established that during the ongoing protests on Rustaveli Avenue, the accused participated in group violence, disobeyed law enforcement officers, and threw various objects at them’, their statement read.

The crime is punishable by up to six years in prison. The statement released by the Interior Ministry does not specify where, when, or under what circumstances the arrest took place.

Tbilisi City Hall representatives threatened over anti-government petition

Local media has cited Saba Buadze, one of the leaders of the opposition group Strong Georgia, as saying that representatives of various structural units of Tbilisi City Hall are threatening employees who supported a petition against the decision to suspend accession negotiations with the EU until the end of 2028. According to Buadze, City Hall representatives are asking petition signatories to withdraw their signatures in exchange for a New Year bonus.

Joe Wilson calls for immediate sanctions

US Congressional Representative Joe Wilson has posted on X calling for ‘immediate sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili [the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party] and his Georgian Dream cronies’.

The illegitimate puppet government of Georgia continues to brutally crack down on Georgians. I urge immediate sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and his Georgian Dream cronies. We cannot stand by and allow Georgia to fall into dictatorship against the people’s will. #MEGOBARI — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) December 9, 2024

Michael Roth: people are not demonstrating for more days off

German MP Michael Roth has called on high ranking EU leaders to visit Georgia to see the protests against the government’s EU U-turn first-hand.

‘The people there are not demonstrating for more days off or higher pensions but for our European values. Have you already forgotten?’ he wrote on X.

How about if one of you finally gets on a plane and flies to Tbilisi, dear @vonderleyen, @kajakallas, @MartaKosEU, Antonio Costa @EUCouncil?

The people there are not demonstrating for more days off or higher pensions but for our European values. Have you already forgotten?

🇬🇪🇪🇺 — Michael Roth - official 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪 (@MiRo_SPD) December 10, 2024

Annalena Baerbock: ‘We see you’

German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock has shared a video from the protests in Tbilisi on Instagram, noting in the caption that ‘We see you. The world is watching. Your courage is confidence — and an obligation for us to stand up for you’.

Baltic politicians criticise meeting between EU Ambassador and Georgia’s Foreign Minister

Baltic politicians have criticised yesterday’s meeting between EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, and the Georgian Dream government’s Foreign Minister, Maka Bochorishvili.

Žygimantas Pavilionis, the Deputy Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament, wrote on X shaming Herczyński, stating that the EU Delegation in Georgia does ‘not represent the EU’.

Similarly, Marko Mihkelson, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, called on the EU to ‘wake up’.

Latvian MEP Rihards Kols, the former Chair of the Latvian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, also posted on X, calling Herczyński’s meeting with Bochorishvili ‘unacceptable’ and a ‘lifeline to the Kremlin’s Georgian Dream’.

Condemn a stolen election in Georgia one day, shake hands with the regime the next. Ambassador Herczynski’s handshake isn’t just a gesture—it’s a lifeline to the Kremlin’s Georgian Dream. How many times will the EU lend its credibility to their propaganda? Unacceptable.… https://t.co/1n2Empz5ZC — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) December 10, 2024

Demonstration at MIA at 17:00

According to local media, a demonstration will be held at 17:00 near the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters in Tbilisi entitled ‘Freedom to the regime's prisoners!’, during which attendees will demand the release of those detained during the protests.

SJC: Saba Kevkhishvili physically abused by riot police

The human rights organisation Social Justice Centre (SJC) reported on Monday that protester Saba Kevkhishvili was physically abused by riot police officers in the early hours of 1 December after they dispersed a peaceful mass gathering on Rustaveli Avenue.

The organisation reported that as a result of the ‘brutal physical violence’ carried out by masked riot police officers, Kevkhishvili suffered facial injuries, including a fractured nose, jawbone, and eye socket and a concussion.

GYLA: 10 people detained in Tbilisi

The chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA), Nona Kurdovanidze, has posted on Facebook that 10 people were detained in Tbilisi last night.

Kurdovanidze also stated that one of the detainees was arrested on criminal charges, but did not provide any specifics.

Local media in turn has reported that in the early morning hours, at least five people were detained on the central streets of Tbilisi.

