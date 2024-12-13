Georgia live updates | Mass protests scheduled ahead of presidential election

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Nobel Peace Prize Winner addresses Georgian protests

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa has released a video demanding ‘the release of activists abused in jail’ and stating her ‘solidarity with Georgians peacefully protesting for a better future’.

Nobel Prize Winner @mariaressa addressed #GeorgianProtests: "I'm Maria Ressa and we are watching what's happening in Georgia closely. There have been at least 10 days of protest that has set its pro Russian government against Georgian citizens who want the membership of the… pic.twitter.com/xKaxmK5zJp — Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) December 12, 2024

Presidential elections tomorrow

Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has stated that the presidential elections will be held tomorrow from 09:00-14:00 and that the Central Election Commission will be organising the process.

The ruling Georgian Dream party appointed only one candidate for this post, Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former Georgian football player and member of the People’s Power faction.

Kavelashvili has made a name for himself in the public eye by swearing, using hate speech, and making anti-Western statements. No document confirming his higher education can be found in public sources.

Parents will be fined instead of minors in cases of disobeying the police

IPN reported that according to new amendments to the law, the disobedience by a minor to the lawful request of a law enforcement officer will result in a fine for the parent. In such a case, the parent or legal representative of the minor will be fined from ₾100 ($35) to ₾300 ($100).

According to media, the legislative amendments were adopted by the Parliament in two readings and will be approved in a third reading at today’s session.

Detained demonstrator speaks about torture by law enforcement officers

A 20-year-old protester, Luka Bardavelidze, has spoken at a hearing at the Tbilisi City Court about violence by police forces, stating that Interior Ministry’s officers had threatened him with sexual violence.

‘They threatened to rape me, to kill me […] I couldn’t breathe [in the car], Madam Judge, and I asked them to give me some air [...] Whoever opened the door insulted my family, and then they beat me again,’ he said.

‘Then they told me […] that they would strip me naked, film me, and rape me’.

According to local media, Bardavelidze was arrested on 4 December, near the Georgian Technical University, after the rally had already ended.

Local media reported that the judge, Lela Tsagareishvili, had no reaction to his story and found Bardavelidze guilty on an administrative basis.

US imposes additional visa restrictions on Georgian officials

Amid the ongoing pro-European protests in Georgia, the US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on around twenty more Georgian citizens, including ministers, MPs, law enforcement and security officials, and private citizens.

Their identities have not been specified. The US State Department also announced that they are ‘preparing additional actions, including sanctions, to hold to account those who undermine democracy in Georgia’.

‘The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party’s ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, including protesters, members of the media, human rights activists, and opposition figures’, the statement read.

‘Georgian Dream has turned away from Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future, which the Georgian people overwhelmingly desire and the Georgian constitution envisions. We are committed to seeing that senior officials responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy will be subject to visa restrictions’.

Around 20 demonstrations planned today

Around 20 demonstrations are planned to take place today by different groups in Georgia against the government’s EU U-turn.

Key events from yesterday: