Georgia live updates | MEPs arrive in Tbilisi as protests continue

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Helsinki Commission highlights bipartisan support for the Georgian people

The US Helsinki Commission has shared statements from Congressional leaders, highlighting that support for the Georgian people ‘as they continue to struggle to save their democracy and Euro-Atlantic future in the face of violence and repression’ is a bipartisan issue.

🇬🇪 Bipartisan congressional leadership stand with the Georgian people as they continue to struggle to save their democracy and Euro-Atlantic future in the face of violence and repression. pic.twitter.com/D5fAnFRO3b — U.S. Helsinki Commission (@HelsinkiComm) December 12, 2024

MIA detains one individual for damaging seven cameras

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has detained another person on criminal charges of group damage to property, which carries up to six years in prison.

According to the Interior Ministry, the accused ‘during a demonstration on Rustaveli Avenue on 4 December, together with his companions, damaged seven video surveillance cameras registered with the [Emergency Response Centre]’.

