Georgia live updates | MEPs arrive in Tbilisi as protests continue

12 December 2024
Former and current public officials march through the centre of Tbilisi. Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Live

3s ago
12/12/2024

Helsinki Commission highlights bipartisan support for the Georgian people

10min ago
12/12/2024

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

12 Dec 2024, 12:40

Helsinki Commission highlights bipartisan support for the Georgian people

The US Helsinki Commission has shared statements from Congressional leaders, highlighting that support for the Georgian people ‘as they continue to struggle to save their democracy and Euro-Atlantic future in the face of violence and repression’ is a bipartisan issue. 

12 Dec 2024, 12:35

MIA detains one individual for damaging seven cameras

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has detained another person on criminal charges of group damage to property, which carries up to six years in prison.

According to the Interior Ministry, the accused ‘during a demonstration on Rustaveli Avenue on 4 December, together with his companions, damaged seven video surveillance cameras registered with the [Emergency Response Centre]’.

12 Dec 2024, 12:30

Key events from yesterday:

  • The General Director of the opposition-leaning TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, Giorgi Gabunia, claimed that one of the channel’s shareholders, Zaza Okuashvili, was trying to shut it down.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron had an hour-long phone call with Georgian Dream founder and honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili. 
  • Multiple MEPs arrived in Tbilisi to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, opposition parties, civil society representatives, and journalists.
  • The local human rights organisation Social Justice Centre reported that foreign citizens participating in the protests are being summoned to the Interior Ministry’s Migration Department, with one person already forcibly deported. 
  • RFE/RL’s Europe Editor, Rikard Jozwiak, posted on X that the EU is considering visa liberalisation suspension of Georgian diplomatic passports.
  • Former and current public officials held a march in the centre of Tbilisi.
By OC Media
