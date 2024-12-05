Georgia live updates | Protests continue after halting of EU accession bid

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests that have come in the wake of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would be halting its EU accession process.

Ukraine sanctions Ivanishvili and 18 of his associates

Ukraine has joined the three Baltic States in sanctioning Georgian Dream founder and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. Announcing the decision today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that the sanctions targeted Ivanishvili and ‘his 19 associates who are betraying the interests of Georgia and the Georgian people.’ He urged others to take a similarly ‘principled’ stance against the Georgian leadership.

Media personality calls for accountability after identifying his brother in leaked list of accused officers

Giorgi Nazghaidze, a well-known media personality and host of the popular reality show Prime House, has apologised on behalf of his brother after finding his name in the leaked list of alleged masked riot police officers accused of using excessive force against protesters in recent days.

‘Whether it’s my brother or any other member of my family, they must all be appropriately punished, and their photos and information should be made public’, Nazghaidze claimed. He additionally called on others to repeat his step in confirming the identities on the list if they happen to be relatives or close friends.

US to use all tools, ‘including additional sanctions’, to hold Georgian authorities accountable

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the US is ‘now preparing to use the tools at our disposal, including additional sanctions’ to hold those who ‘undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia’ to account.

He emphasised that the US ‘strongly condemns’ the Georgian Dream party’s ‘brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures’ and called on Georgian Dream to ‘cease its repressive tactics, including its use of arbitrary detention and physical violence, to attempt to silence its critics’.

‘Those detained for exercising their human rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be released immediately, and officials responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held fully accountable’, Blinken stated.

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller also posted on X early this morning, stating that the US condemns the violence by the ruling Georgian Dream party against Georgian citizens, and that the US will use the ‘tools at our disposal’ to promote accountability.

The U.S. strongly condemns Georgian Dream’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens. We will use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for those who seek to undermine Georgia’s democracy. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) December 5, 2024

Key events from yesterday: