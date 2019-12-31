Georgian authorities clear Parliament protest camp for New Year’s amusement park

Tbilisi City Hall has cleared the area in front of the Georgian Par­lia­ment of protest tents and banners in order to erect a temporary amusement park for the city’s New Year’s Eve cel­e­bra­tions.

Police arrested 10 activists in the early hours of 31 December as members of the Shame anti-gov­ern­ment movement tried to prevent municipal sanitary workers from clearing the site.

The area in front of par­lia­ment has been con­tin­u­ous­ly occupied by pro­test­ers with various griev­ances since June 2018.

Malkhaz Macha­likashvili, who was the first to begin occupying the site, was among those evicted. ‘Please don’t bring your children here — where I have been demanding my son’s killer be iden­ti­fied’, he urged the following morning.

Machalikashvili’s son, Temirlan Macha­likashvili, was shot dead in his bed by the security services in a December 2017 coun­tert­er­ror operation.

‘I'm trying to fight for your children too — so that they’re safe while sleeping in bed or on the streets’.

Temirlan’s family have insisted that their son was falsely accused of sup­port­ing terrorism.

They have also accused the gov­ern­ment of failing to ade­quate­ly inves­ti­gate his death, a claim echoed by local rights group the Human Rights Education and Mon­i­tor­ing Centre (EMC), which is rep­re­sent­ing the family.

In their latest effort, the family cam­paigned for over a year to convince lawmakers to set up a special inves­tiga­tive com­mis­sion in par­lia­ment, only to meet resis­tance from the ruling Georgian Dream party.

After an inflat­able children’s slide deflated on Tuesday morning soon after being erected, the author­i­ties cordoned off the area in front of par­lia­ment to set up another instal­la­tion.

As workers unloaded and brought items for the new instal­la­tion, Temirlan’s mother, Mediko Mar­goshvili protested the City Hall’s decision and urged ‘all grieving mothers to join’ her near par­lia­ment.

‘They killed my son in his bed and never inves­ti­gat­ed it. There is no place for children's attrac­tions here’, she said.

‘Gavrilov’s night’

On 31 December, another anti-gov­ern­ment youth group, Shetsvale (Change!), also protested the author­i­ties’ decision to clear the area. They brought pictures of people injured during an anti-gov­ern­ment rally on the spot in June.

Tents, protest stages, and posters and banners related to the protests had become a permanent fixture of the area around par­lia­ment before being cleared on Tuesday.

The protest on 20 June followed Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov’s address from the seat of the speaker of the Georgian Par­lia­ment, something critics said was inap­pro­pri­ate and offensive given Russia’s role in the conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Later that night, the protest turned violent and police deployed rubber bullets and a water cannon, resulting in at least 240 people being hos­pi­talised, including 80 police officers.

The dispersal of the crowd triggered daily protests in front of par­lia­ment demanding the res­ig­na­tion of then–Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Gakharia went on to become Prime Minister in September.

Vakhtang Gomelauri, who headed Georgia’s State Security Service and was iden­ti­fied by the family of Temirlan Macha­likashvili as being among those primarily respon­si­ble for his killing, replaced Gakharia as Interior Minister.

Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi Mayor and General Secretary of Georgian Dream, acknowl­edged on Monday that allowing a Russian MP to address the Georgian par­lia­ment was the year’s biggest political mistake.

Despite promising in late June to reform the country’s electoral system in response to the protests, MPs from Georgian Dream failed to pass the ini­tia­tive in par­lia­ment in November.

Georgian Dream’s U-turn, as well as Gakharia’s promotion a month earlier, caused renewed waves of anti-gov­ern­ment protests in front of par­lia­ment as lasting up to mid-December.

From 30 November to 20 December, the gov­ern­ment held talks with oppo­si­tion parties brokered by Western diplomats, even­tu­al­ly taking a time-out until the new year.

