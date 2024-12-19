Georgian Dream launches fresh attacks on the EU and the West, armed with conspiracy theories

In a lengthy statement full of claims laden with conspiratorial theories, the ruling party intensified its own propaganda and asserted that the anti-Georgian ‘Global War Party’ is being controlled by the ‘Deep State’.

Against the backdrop of sanctions imposed on Georgian authorities by the US and European countries, the political council of Georgian Dream released a long statement, sharply attacking all the countries, institutions, and politicians who contributed to this process.

According to Georgian Dream’s text published on 8 December, the sanctions represent an ‘anti-Georgian’ move that ‘undermines the trust of Georgian society in Western institutions’.

Amid violence against protesters, journalists, and activists, Georgian Dream representatives have been sanctioned by several countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, and the Baltic states.

Georgian Dream claimed that the level of the ‘anti-Georgian’ stance of a specific country depends on how deeply the ‘Global War Party’ has taken root there, and how strong the ‘Deep State metastases’ are in that country.

The ruling party had previously used these two terms amidst the rise of its anti-Western and anti-EU rhetoric. Shortly after the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine, it began to make claims about the existence of a ‘Global War Party’ that seeks to drag Georgia into the conflict and open a ‘second front’ against Russia.

The term ‘Deep State’, which is frequently used to describe groups made up of different organisations or agencies that secretly manipulate governments, settled in the Georgian Dream’s dictionary relatively recently. In December last year, the ruling party specifically blamed the ‘Deep State’ for the unrest and wars that have occurred worldwide in the past few years.

However, in Wednesday's statement, the ruling party's conspiracy deepened further with the new claim that the ‘Deep State’ is an instrument of the ‘Global War Party’. So, based on Georgian Dream's latest assessment, the ‘Global War Party’ is the organ which controls the ‘Deep State’.

Georgian Dream claimed that ‘every single politician and bureaucrat who makes anti-Georgian statements, whether it be a president, prime minister, parliamentarian, MEP, diplomat, or official, is a member of the “Deep State” network, which acts not in the interests of the American or European people, but under the influence of the “Global War Party”’.

The ruling party tried to strengthen its narrative by referencing statements of the US president-elect, Donald Trump, who uses the term ‘Deep State’ to refer to some US officials in the federal bureaucracy and has vowed to fight against them, often deploying the phrase, ‘drain the swamp’.

‘President Trump stated before the [US presidential] elections that either America will destroy the ‘Deep State’ or the ‘Deep State’ will destroy America’, the ruling party noted.

Georgian Dream explained the sanctions against its representatives as the desire of the ‘Global War Party’ to open a second front in Georgia. Additionally, it argued that most European countries today are playing the game of the ‘Deep State’ and are unable to defend their own national interests.

The statement explained Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as being an ‘effect of the Deep State’ as well, without mentioning the fact that Russia is waging a full-scale military aggression against the country, destroying its cities and killing thousands of civilians.

The statement also named specific individuals, such as US Congressperson Joe Wilson, who is a vocal critic of Georgian Dream, and one of the frequent targets of international conspiracy theories, the philanthropist George Soros. The ruling party referred to Wilson as a ‘degraded politician with zero political culture’, while in the case of Soros, Georgian Dream quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who stated that the 'Soros empire' is being pushed out from the US but still has Brussels in its hands.

The ruling party also mentioned popular claims against the EU among far-right circles, such as the assertion that ‘LGBT propaganda and migration policies’ are causing EU countries to ‘lose their identity’. The ruling party also referenced the ‘Deep State’ in this context.

Georgian Dream has frequently used conspiracy claims over the past three years, particularly in the context of Russia’s ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine and the anti-government protests in Georgia.

In March 2023, following public protests against the first version of the foreign agents law, the ‘Global War Party’ theory was supplemented with theories about ‘LGBT propaganda’ and ‘liberal fascism’.

The ruling party intensively employs these claims against both domestic and international critics.