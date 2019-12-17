Editorial | Georgian Dream’s seven ‘bloody years’

Georgian Dream swept to power in 2012 on the promise of ending police violence, which they labelled the UNM’s ‘nine bloody years’. They have failed.



‘Mother, I’m leaving you alone but I can’t help it’. These were the final words left by 22-year-old Samtredia resident Demur Sturua, before he took his own life in August 2016.

It was not a mere farewell letter, as Sturua made sure to identify the police officer, Goderdzi Tevzadze, who he said had beaten and pressured him into tes­ti­fy­ing against someone else.

Sturua’s efforts turned out to be fruitless. A year later, Kutaisi City Court acquitted Tevzadze of exceeding official powers and bringing a person to the point of suicide, in a verdict rights group EMC called ‘aston­ish­ing’.

Georgian society — shaken by the outcome of the case — would never know the full truth.

Neither can most of us be certain that 15-year-old Luka Siradze, whose body gave up yesterday after he attempted to take his life a week ago, was indeed mis­treat­ed by police officers.

What we do know for sure is that the police, public schools, the social care system, and the judiciary cannot be trusted.

Hence, when a mother claims her son, a minor, was illegally separated from her in a police station and threat­ened by officers, it should alarm the state, not only the public, as a sign of the failure of the government’s juvenile justice reform.

What the author­i­ties did instead was to claim on Sunday that nothing went wrong in that police station in Tbilisi, only to acknowl­edge within minutes that police held a minor sep­a­rate­ly from his guardian, and then to detain a police officer on Tuesday — after the boy died of his injuries.

The lack of checks and balances also left us guessing whether Temirlan Macha­likashvili was a terrorist, a terrorist sym­pa­this­er, or just an innocent young man shot dead in his bed in 2017.

The Georgian public has grown weary enough to know that a state agency that needs inves­ti­gat­ing should not inves­ti­gate itself.

Like in Temirlan’s case, the Georgian state initially preferred to leave the alleged offences committed against Siradze to be inves­ti­gat­ed by the agency suspected of com­mit­ting them. They deployed public relations strate­gies instead of taking bold steps to do justice.

By pointing fingers at UNM and its ‘bloody nine years’, Georgian Dream inherited the role of the punisher, finally bringing closure in injus­tices committed under the UNM’s rule.

These included the 2004 shooting of 19-year-old Buta Robakidze by police. In 2018, five former officials were finally convicted of a cover-up in the case.

Also in 2018, a court convicted former president Mikheil Saakashvili in absentia for pardoning the law enforce­ment officials who killed Sandro Girgvliani.

Girgvliani was killed in January 2006 after an alleged argument with then-Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili’s wife Tako Salakaia.

But despite claiming to be different, Georgian Dream have too often given in to the temp­ta­tion to demon­strate power unnec­es­sar­i­ly, and Georgia’s insti­tu­tions have continued to cover for others who do so under their watch.

When 16-year-old Davit Saralidze was stabbed to death in a school brawl in 2017, a cover-up took place as his killer was related to a Prosecutor's Office official.

The inves­ti­ga­tion into Luka Siradze’s suicide has now been taken over by the newly-estab­lished State Inspector’s Service, respon­si­ble for inves­ti­gat­ing officials and law enforce­ment bodies. Time will tell if this body succeeds in its mandate as a truly inde­pen­dent watchdog on law enforce­ment bodies, as it must.

But inves­ti­gat­ing the crimes of police and officials is only half the battle, a battle doomed to fail if the courts are in the pockets of those very same officials.

Last week, Georgia’s par­lia­ment appointed judges widely condemned as biased and unqual­i­fied for lifetime terms on the Supreme Court.

Without truly inde­pen­dent oversight mech­a­nisms — including inde­pen­dent courts — a culture of covering up for the worst abuses by police is unlikely to disappear.