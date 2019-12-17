Teenage boy takes own life in Tbilisi following ‘psychological abuse’ by police

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

A 15-year old boy has died in hospital in Tbilisi after attempt­ing to take his own life a week ago. Luka Siradze took his own life hours after being inter­ro­gat­ed by police; two officers have so far been suspended and an inves­ti­ga­tion is underway.

The teenager’s story shook Tbilisi after local rights group the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion (GYLA) claimed the boy attempted to take his own life in Tbilisi’s Dighomi District on 11 December after being subjected to ‘psy­cho­log­i­cal abuse’ by police.

Siradze passed away in Tbilisi’s Iashvili Children’s Hospital on Tuesday evening.

GYLA cited his mother as saying that officers from the Didube-Chughureti Police Station in Tbilisi cursed at the boy, threat­ened him with prison, and threat­ened to cause ‘problems’ for his older brother if he did not confess.

Siradze’s mother report­ed­ly said her son was kept for 5–6 hours at the station until he signed a con­fes­sion admitting that he van­dalised the exclusive Mtsvane (green) School in Tbilisi.

According to the family’s account, the intim­i­da­tion took place after police separated the Siradze from his mother. They said that at one point, he fell ill due to the pressure but was not granted medical assis­tance.

Siradze’s brother, who said he studied in the National Defence Academy in Gori, confirmed to Georgian news outlet Netgazeti that his mother witnessed the moment of intim­i­da­tion by the police.

‘Briefly separated’ from the mother

On 15 December, the Interior Ministry released a statement insisting they had not ques­tioned the Siradze without his mother being present. However, a spokesper­son admitted that they had briefly separated him from his mother citing a dis­agree­ment between the two.

According to GYLA, during the 3–4 minutes in which they were separated, a senior police officer spoke to Siradze in a separate room. They said this could have been the moment police coerced him.

The group ques­tioned why the police had failed to summon a social worker if there had indeed been a conflict between the boy and his mother.

On the following day, the Interior Ministry announced that two police officers had been tem­porar­i­ly suspended while the State Inspector’s Service probed the case.

The incident is being inves­ti­gat­ed under Article 335 of Georgia’s Criminal Code — coercion of a person by deception, blackmail, or other unlawful act to get testimony, which is pun­ish­able by up to five years in prison.

The State Inspector’s Service was estab­lished in November to incor­po­rate the former Personal Data Pro­tec­tion Inspector’s Office while also inves­ti­gat­ing alle­ga­tions of ‘grave crimes’ committed by law enforce­ment agencies and officials.

The Didube-Chughureti Police, the depart­ment accused of wrong­do­ing, launched their own inves­ti­ga­tion into possible incite­ment to suicide, before it was trans­ferred to the Inves­tiga­tive Service upon GYLA’s insis­tence.

Ana Abashidze, the chair the Part­ner­ship for Human Rights (PHR), a Tbilisi-based rights group, said that the police had violated the Siradze’s rights if an officer com­mu­ni­cat­ed with him without the presence of a parent or social worker acting as a guardian.

‘If police claim that they had to separate a minor and a parent, it means that they deemed the latter unfit to represent the juvenile. This sets off a require­ment to document why they decided so and also to include all the details about when and for how long the minor was alone under their super­vi­sion’, Abashidze told OC Media.

‘They have to account for all these details now.’

She said that from what had been made public, it was clear the police failed to summon a social worker. She said the police needed to explain why, if the mother was unfit to represent her son, he was later returned to her care.

Abashidze’s group has pre­vi­ous­ly crit­i­cised the updated juvenile justice laws in Georgia because they do not require the presence of a defence when a minor is ques­tioned as a witness.

‘Police officers often under­stand well how to manip­u­late words to intim­i­date a juvenile, and parents often are not prepared to fully defend a minor’s interests. A lawyer’s presence should be the default’, Abashize said.

Messages on the walls

After the incident, UNICEF Georgia and the Georgian Centre for Psy­cho­log­i­cal and Medical Reha­bil­i­ta­tion of Torture Victims (GCRT) released separate state­ments urging law enforce­ment agencies to deal with juveniles in the proper way during legal pro­ce­dures.

‘The police are the first point of contact with the justice system. Therefore, it is essential that the police system is composed of highly qualified pro­fes­sion­als, with the moti­va­tion, knowledge, and skills to work with children and with sen­si­tiv­i­ty towards children’s issues’, UNICEF’s statement read.

Georgia’s Juvenile Justice Code, amended in 2015, says that all cases involving minors should be dealt with by specially trained staff.

The reports of possible police abuse towards a child caused wide­spread public outcry in Georgia.

In the early hours of Sunday, anti-gov­ern­ment movement For Freedom conducted a graffiti campaign through­out Tbilisi and Zugdidi.

The group wrote ‘fuck life’ on city walls, the phrase the 15-year-old allegedly wrote on the walls of the Mtsvane School.

‘Sol­i­dar­i­ty to the 15-year-old juvenile who police pushed to attempt suicide for such writing and now fights for his life’, the group wrote on Facebook on 15 December.

Several on Facebook also ques­tioned the way in which the Mtsvane School, a pres­ti­gious private insti­tu­tion, handled the situation including by involving the police. Siradze was a former student at the school.

The school’s co-founder, suc­cess­ful Georgian publisher Bakur Sulakauri, justified the administration’s actions by saying they were ‘required by the law’. He added that it was not clear in the beginning if they were dealing with a juvenile and that they had acted out of concern for their students’ safety.

Kote Eristavi from rights group the Human Rights Education and Mon­i­tor­ing Centre (EMC) remarked on the case on Facebook, sug­gest­ing it high­light­ed a systemic problem with poverty and violence in Georgia.

‘You don't pay ₾5,600 [$1,900] for a private school so that the school director spends time bought by you on other people’s children, on being in sol­i­dar­i­ty with them, or generally, on the public good’, he wrote.

‘When the envi­ron­ment is one of violence, when all you see is poverty, inequal­i­ty, and injustice […] if you have money, you invest in gates’.