Georgian Dream withdraws from EU-brokered deal with opposition

28 July 2021
Irakli Kobakhidze. Official photo.
The governing Georgian Dream Party has pulled out of an EU-brokered agreement between the government and opposition.

Party chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced the decision at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon along with other party leaders.

‘Today, 100 days after the signing of the document, it is clear that it has fulfilled its mission and reached its limits’, Kobakhidze said.

The agreement, signed on 19 April by Georgian Dream and most opposition parties, brought an end to a seven-month boycott by the opposition of parliament following disputed parliamentary elections. It included a number of judicial and electoral reforms and crucially, a promise by Georgian Dream to hold new parliamentary elections if they won less than 43% of votes in October’s local elections.

Announcing the decision to pull out, Kobakhidze said they would now call new elections only if they won less than 53% of the vote in the upcoming elections. Kobakhidze said this was an act of ‘goodwill’ by Georgian Dream.

More details to follow.

By OC Media

