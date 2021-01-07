fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Georgian Orthodox clergy double down on antisemitic sermons

7 January 2021
Metropolitan Ioane Gamrekeli. Photo: Irakli Tkemaladze
The link is copied
Support Us

The Georgian Orthodox Church has come under fire for a series of antisemitic sermons and comments by high-profile clergymen.

On Monday, while dismissing accusations of antisemitism in the Church and attacking those he said had ‘spewed’ such allegations, Ilia Karkadze, a deacon at the Trinity Cathedral in Kutaisi, voiced a number of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

While insisting that antisemitism was historically alien to Georgia, Karkadze warned of ‘Zionist groups’ on the side of ‘unkind forces’. He then suggested that Jewish people ‘controlled the whole banking system’, both during the USSR and now.

A still of a since-deleted video of Deacon Ilia Karkadze’s 4 January sermon in Kutaisi.

Citing ‘prophecies’ by 18th–19th-century Russian monk Vasiliy Vasilyev, Karkadze insisted that the ‘Uria’ (Jewish people) had ‘poisoned Russia’. The words of Vasilyev, also known as Monk Abel, have remained a source of antisemitic narratives across Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

‘Who was Lenin? Who was Trotsky?’, Karkadze asked rhetorically and invoked the 20th-century antisemitic tropes of the Jewish people being behind the Bolshevik revolution, with only Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin able to stop them from absolute domination.

Karkadze’s antisemitic speech denying the existence of antisemitism in Georgia came in support of Ioane Gamrekeli, the Metropolitan of the Kutaisi-Gaenati Diocese and a member of the Church’s decision-making body, the Holy Synod.

Gamrekeli had come under fire for a sermon on 20 December at the Bagrati Cathedral in Kutaisi that was also riddled with antisemitic statements.

Recalling the positions of fourth-century Milanese Bishop Ambrose towards the Jewish community, Gamrekeli described the Jewish people as a ‘race of infidels’ and ‘persecutors of Christians’. 

A still from a video of Ioane Gamrekeli delivering his sermon on 20 December.

‘They [the Jewish people] are not few globally, and they have influence at the “court of the king”, always’, the Metropolitan added.

Gamrekeli then went on to compare what he called this ‘race of infidels’ to contemporary critics of the Church, without specifying who.

The Church did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Extremely disturbing’

Deacon Ilia Karkadze preached his anti-semitic words to his flock on the same day the Israeli Ambassador to Georgia, Ran Gidor, ‘welcomed’ Gamrekeli ‘rejecting’ anti-Semitism.

‘It is important to welcome the new year with this public reassurance that […] anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry have no place in Georgian society’, Ambassador Gidor wrote on social media on 4 January. 

Ioane Gamrekeli’s clarifications did not convince many of his critics, however. 

Among them was former priest Basil Kobakhidze and Beka Mindiashvili, Chair of the Tolerance Centre at the Georgian Public Defender’s Office.

On 28 December, Ioane Gamrekeli alleged that backlash against his 20 December sermon was an ‘orchestrated attack on the Church’ and argued that the medieval bishop, the one he originally invoked, was right in denying the Jewish community compensation for a demolished synagogue.

Gamrekeli went on to compare the historical plight of Jewish people for their rights as ‘originating’ both from historical injustices done to them as well as from their ‘unrealised ambitions’.

‘We can draw a parallel with an aggression from some Afro-Americans towards whites, as a reanimated feeling of injustice once done to them’, Gamrekeli argued.

In a subsequent statement on 1 January, Gamrekeli also accused Tbilisi-based advocacy group the Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI) of seeking to damage Georgian-Jewish relations. 

On 28 December, TDI called Bishop Ioane Gamrekeli’s sermon ‘extremely disturbing’ and criticised the Church for their failure to publicly condemn it.

‘The intolerance towards Judaism and Jewish people demonstrated by the clergymen of the Orthodox high hierarchy in Georgia is in disregard to the centuries-old tradition uniting Jews and Georgians’, TDI said.

On 1 January, the Church’s press service, which had kept silent on the issue, posted the video of Ioane Gamrekeli’s original sermon online with the text of his statement made earlier that day attached. 

An unrecognised problem

Many in Georgia claim an absence of persecution or discrimination against Jewish in Georgia people over the centuries. However, there have been public displays of antisemitism outside the church.

The Centre for Participation and Development (CPD) was another Georgian rights group to express concern over Metropolitan Ioane Gamrekeli’s sermon — saying it ‘demonised’ Jewish people. 

In July 2019, the CPD criticised a decision by Tbilisi City Court to dismiss racial hatred as a motivating factor in the murder of Vitali Safarov — despite witness testimony to the contrary. The 25-years-old, who was an activist at CPD and had Jewish and Yazidi roots, was stabbed to death by neo-Nazis in Tbilisi. 

[Read more on OC Media: Vitali Safarov’s mother: I must know why they killed my son]

In 2013, a group of Christian fundamentalists in Tbilisi protested a public celebration of Hanukkah.


The group whistled and shouted ‘don’t light up’ at fourth Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili as he lit up a menorah during a ceremony on Freedom Square. Video: iDMagIdentoba

Two of the protesters tore down event posters and damaged the scene later that night and were subsequently detained and fined for ‘petty hooliganism’.

Georgian Orthodox Deacon Davit Isakadze, who soon showed up at the scene, condemned the event that night insisting that a public celebration of Judaism outside of a synagogue and in the centre of the city was ‘offensive’ to Orthodox Christian believers.

The Church did not offer any condemnation of Isakadze’s remarks.

Isakadze was previously honoured by Georgian Patriarch Ilia II with the ‘embellished cross and the right to wear a mitre’ on 9 May 2010, a day after members of Isakadze’s group, the Orthodox Parent’s Union, stormed a private TV company on-air that was discussing a controversial book that irked religious believers.

By Shota Kincha

Related Posts

Remains of Armenian soldiers ‘killed in December clashes’ reportedly handed over
nagorno-karabakh

Remains of Armenian soldiers ‘killed in December clashes’ reportedly handed over

Georgian Dream approves turncoat Patriots as MPs
georgia

Georgian Dream approves turncoat Patriots as MPs

Armenia and Azerbaijan mark new year in mourning 
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan mark new year in mourning 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us