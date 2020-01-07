Georgian president refuses to pardon ‘poison plot’ archpriest Giorgi Mamaladze

Georgian president Salome Zura­bishvili has refused to pardon Giorgi Mamaladze, a con­tro­ver­sial arch­priest convicted of plotting the murder of Shorena Tetru­ashvili, the secretary of Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II, in September 2017.

Zurabishvili’s move came despite an official plea from the Church’s ruling body, the Holy Synod, to pardon Mamaladze.

Zura­bishvili pardoned five convicts on 6 January, upon lifting the mora­to­ri­um she had put on her authority to pardon following the public outrage in August, which followed rev­e­la­tions of a number of con­tro­ver­sial clemen­cies made by her earlier in the month.

In early August, President Zura­bishvili pardoned, among others, a man convicted of killing a police officer as well as a convicted child molester.

Why didn’t Zurabishvili pardon the archpriest

On Monday, President Zura­bishvili said that, in addition to being judi­cial­ly unjus­ti­fi­able, a pardon for Mamaladze would 'con­tribute to further polar­iza­tion in society’.

‘Firstly, this decision relies on the principle of justice. I couldn’t find an argument, now that the criteria for pardoning are tougher, why should I have made an exception in the case of arch­priest Mamaladze when the cases of many other convicts couldn’t be con­sid­ered’, Zura­bishvili said.

She added that had she decided otherwise, the majority of Georgians wouldn't be able to under­stand why and as a result it would ‘endanger the future of our country’.

‘My next argument relies on the historic specifics of Georgian state. It is insep­a­ra­ble from the Church, which always paved the way to its freedom’, the President continued. ‘Attacking the Church, attempts to discredit and demor­alise it used to equal, and still equal to weakening Georgian statehood. Therefore, any kind of attack on the Church is inad­mis­si­ble’, said Zura­bishvili.

Finally, she spoke about the role of Patriarch Ilia II in Georgia regaining its inde­pen­dence and said that ‘an attack on the Patriarch and his authority is equal to an attack on Georgia’.

‘The Patriarch didn’t want Mamaladze to be freed’

‘I was informed that the Patriarch himself, his holiness Ilia II told Salome Zura­bishvili in a private con­ver­sa­tion not to free my brother’, Tornike Mamaladze, the brother of the convicted arch­priest, told reporters following Zurabishvili’s announce­ment on Monday.

He had been holding demon­stra­tions at the office of patri­ar­chate, demanding his brother be pardoned. He has said that Giorgi Mamaladze is in poor health.

On Monday he added that the Patriarch is afraid of his brother, because he thinks he will speak up about the Patriarch’s ‘sins’, upon release.

He said these ‘sins’ include ‘sodomy and financial fraud’.

‘We kept silent for so long, even about the state­ments made by Arch­bish­op Petre, but we will be silent no more, because the patriarch went against us. He went against my family’.

On 31 October, following a meeting of the Holy Synod, a high ranking member of the Georgian Orthodox Church, then-Arch­bish­op Petre Tsaava, accused Patriarch Ilia II and other Church officials of ‘pederasty and sodomy’.

Tsaava’s statement sent shock­waves through Georgia with many express­ing surprise on social media in part because of both the severity and ambiguity of the alle­ga­tions.

As a result of his claims, Petre Tsaava was stripped of the title of arch­bish­op.

[Read more on OC Media: Georgian arch­bish­op accuses Patriarch Ilia II of ‘pederasty and sodomy’]

On Monday, the press speaker of the Patri­ar­chate, Andria Jagmaidze, said that alle­ga­tions about a private con­ver­sa­tion about Mamaladze between the president and the patriarch are a lie.

Nika Gvaramia, the founder of Mtavari Arkhi, an oppo­si­tion TV channel, wrote on Facebook on Monday that Giorgi Mamaladze started a hunger strike.

He said that the impris­oned arch­priest is in such poor health that he can barely speak.

‘The person who declares a war on the Patriarch, do you think he’s sane?’, Arch­bish­op Iakob asked rhetor­i­cal­ly before reporters on Tuesday.

‘Had he been right, even just a little bit, the Patriarch and I would stand by his side’, he added.

An ‘irrelevant and biased’ decision

Human Rights Education and Mon­i­tor­ing Centre (EMC), a Georgian human rights group, said in a statement on Monday that ‘the basis for sub­stan­ti­a­tion of the president’s decision is irrel­e­vant and biased with regard to the concept and the aims of [Pres­i­den­tial] pardons’.

The organ­i­sa­tion said the president should have taken into con­sid­er­a­tion several factors, including ‘fun­da­men­tal flaws’ in the judicial pro­ceed­ings in this case and the convict’s poor health.

Mamaladze was convicted in September and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was arrested last February on suspicion of planning to commit murder, as he was about to board a flight to Berlin, where Patriarch Ilia II was receiving treatment.

After Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office announced that the target had been a ‘high-ranking’ member of the Church, there was wide­spread media spec­u­la­tion that Patriarch Ilia II was the target.

The Prosecutor’s Office soon refuted this, claiming Mamaladze’s target was Shorena Tetru­ashvili, the Patriarch’s secretary-referent. Tetru­ashvili had accom­pa­nied Ilia II in Germany.

As the case was clas­si­fied ‘top secret’, court sittings were closed, and lawyers and pros­e­cu­tors were forbidden from dis­clos­ing any details.

The charges against Mamaladze were changed several times, as he was first charged with ‘plotting a murder with mercenary purposes’ and illegally buying and keeping a firearm. He was finally convicted of plotting to commit pre­med­i­tat­ed murder, and buying and keeping a firearm.

Tbilisi-based rights group the Human Rights Centre has denounced the judgement, and along with the Public Defender crit­i­cised the court’s decision to close the trial to the public, claiming it was not necessary.

Mamaladze insists his innocence and claims it was Shorena Tetru­ashvili who asked him to purchase cyanide.

Petre Tsaava, had suggested suggested at the time that Mamaladze’s case was an attempt to distract people from cor­rup­tion within the insti­tu­tion. Tsaava has claimed Tetru­ashvili has fostered a ‘shadow gov­ern­ment’ within the Church, referring to her as the ‘Grey Cardinal’.

Tetru­ashvili, who usually remains out of the public eye, has denied both claims.

In February 2018, the Tbilisi Court of Appeals upheld Mamaladze’s con­vic­tion.