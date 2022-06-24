Georgian protesters demand government resignation following EU candidacy denial

Protesters in Georgia have demanded that the government resign within the week, a day after the EU declined to grant the country candidate status while granting it to Moldova and Ukraine.

At a demonstration on Friday in front of parliament, protest leaders said that a new government must agree to fulfil all of the 12 points outlined by the EU before Georgia’s membership application could be reexamined.

The demonstration on Friday was the second massive show of support for Georgia’s EU membership in a week, after tens of thousands of people aslo came to the streets on Monday.

Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova all applied for EU membership soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The three countries were previously not expected to apply for several years, however, the invasion created renewed political will in Europe to speed up the process. Georgia, once seen as the top candidate for membership among the EU’s Eastern Partnership, has come under increasing pressure from Brussels in recent years due to perceptions of democratic backsliding, including rising political polarisation, a lack of judicial independence and media freedom, and the unofficial influence of Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili on the government.

The Georgian Government has reacted with defiance to the protests, insisting that what the EU termed Georgia’s ‘European perspective’ was an achievement in itself. The Government has also claimed that both Ukraine and Moldova were behind in terms of the reforms needed for EU membership.

On Friday, Gharibashvili said that Ukraine and Moldova were given candidate status as a ‘gift’ because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This article will be updated…