Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Bill expected to receive final reading

The foreign agent law is set to go to its final reading at noon today, after protesters were beaten and arrested on Monday.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
Read more:
- Government critics attacked outside their homes in Georgia
- Georgian Dream to create database of ‘undesirables’
- Ivanishvili touts conspiracy theories at massive pro-government rally in Tbilisi
- Georgian Dream eliminates taxes on offshore assets brought to Georgia
- Explainer | Why is Georgian Dream reviving the foreign agent law?
14 May 2024, 10:00
Key events from yesterday
- Several thousand protesters remained outside parliament overnight, but were pushed back by police early in the morning before MPs arrived. Police arrested at least 20 people, punching and kicking them and others as they did.
- The bill passed its hearing in the legal affairs committee in just over a minute, with opposition MPs prevented from attending.
- Students from a number of Georgia’s largest universities walked out of lectures to join street protests against the bill.
- In a press conference, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze vowed to pass the bill today. He went on to say Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili would not meet with foreign diplomats or leaders until he regained control of money he lost to a fraudster working at Credit Suisse. He said that Ivanishvili had ‘trusted’ $2 billion to the West and that the money had ended up with the ‘Global War Party’, a term used by Ivanishvili and other officials to reference a secret group they claim controls the US and the EU.
- Following a meeting with opposition groups in Tbilisi, Michael Roth, the chair of Bundestag’s foreign relations committee, appeared to rule out the possibility of the EU beginning accession negotiations with Georgia if the foreign agent bill was passed.
Live
Key events from yesterday