Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Chief prosecutor resigns

23 May 2024
A student protest against the foreign agent law on 20 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
8min ago
23/05/2024

General Prosecutor steps down

14min ago
23/05/2024

Key events from yesterday

International calls for sanctions on Georgian Dream’s leaders are growing over their adoption of the foreign agent law.

Read more:

23 May 2024, 11:25

General Prosecutor steps down

The General Prosecutor of Georgia, Irakli Shotadze, has resigned unexpectedly ‘due to a complicated health condition’.

His resignation comes ahead of possible sanctions on senior judicial and law enforcement officials by the US.

Shotadze was first appointed in 2015, but resigned in 2018 over his office’s alleged mishandling of the murder of schoolboy Davit Saralidze. In 2020 Shotadze was reappointed General Prosecutor by parliament.

23 May 2024, 11:19

Key events from yesterday

  • Georgian Dream has continued to criticise the Venice Commission and its damning report on the foreign agent law.
  • The Financial Times reported that EU Foreign Ministers are set to discuss ‘restrictive measures’ next week, which could include ‘revoking visa-free travel to the EU for Georgian nationals, targeted sanctions, and the freezing of EU funds’.
  • RFE/RL cited anonymous sources in Washington as saying that the US ‘has information that can destroy the reputation of representatives of the Georgian political elite’.
  • Mamuka Khazaradze, the chair of the opposition Lelo party, has ruled out the inclusion of the United National Movement in a united opposition election list for October’s elections.
By OC Media

