Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Chief prosecutor resigns

International calls for sanctions on Georgian Dream’s leaders are growing over their adoption of the foreign agent law.

General Prosecutor steps down

The General Prosecutor of Georgia, Irakli Shotadze, has resigned unexpectedly ‘due to a complicated health condition’.

His resignation comes ahead of possible sanctions on senior judicial and law enforcement officials by the US.

Shotadze was first appointed in 2015, but resigned in 2018 over his office’s alleged mishandling of the murder of schoolboy Davit Saralidze. In 2020 Shotadze was reappointed General Prosecutor by parliament.

