Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Large protest expected this evening

11 May 2024
A demonstration against the draft foreign agent law in the town of Gori on 8 May. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Live

Protests against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law are continuing amidst an escalating campaign of violence and harassment against opponents of the bill.

Read more:

11 May 2024, 14:38

US ‘deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia’

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said the administration is ‘deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia’

‘Georgian Dream’s recent rhetoric, proposed legislative changes, and actions go against the aspirations of the Georgian people and are designed to isolate Georgians from the United States and Europe’, he added.

Sullivan also appeared to support the popular protests against the draft foreign agent law, adding that ‘we stand with the Georgian people’.

11 May 2024, 14:34

Detained blogger’s wife arrested

Police have detained the wife of popular military blogger Ucha Abashidze, who was himself arrested on Thursday evening, her lawyer Shota Tutberidze has confirmed. Ucha Abashidze has been an outspoken critic of the foreign agent bill.

The Public Defender’s Office stated yesterday that Abashidze had reported being subjected to psychological pressure and verbal abuse in detention.

11 May 2024, 14:21

Activist’s 73-year-old father attacked

The 73-year-old father of Tbilisi Pride co-director Ana Subeliani has been attacked, she reported on Facebook

Images of her father posted by Subeliani.

Co-director Mariam Kvaratskhelia also reported that the entrance to her bloc of flats was defaced. The group’s former director, Giorgi Tabagari, said people visited his father’s cars home vandelising his father’s cars and putting up posters targeting him. 

Images of the entrance of her apartment building published by Mariam Kvaratskhelia.
Images posted by Giorgi Tabagari of his father’s home.

It comes amidst a series of similar attacks on activists, opposition politicians and public figures who have spoken against the draft law.

11 May 2024, 14:20

Welcome to our live updates on Georgia’s draft foreign agent law for Saturday, 11 May.

Reports of attacks on opponents to the bill continue to come in as domestic and international pressure on the ruling party steps up.

This evening, a large protest is planned in the capital Tbilisi.

By OC Media

