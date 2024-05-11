Protests against Georgia’s draft foreign agent law are continuing amidst an escalating campaign of violence and harassment against opponents of the bill.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said the administration is ‘deeply alarmed about democratic backsliding in Georgia’

‘Georgian Dream’s recent rhetoric, proposed legislative changes, and actions go against the aspirations of the Georgian people and are designed to isolate Georgians from the United States and Europe’, he added.

Sullivan also appeared to support the popular protests against the draft foreign agent law, adding that ‘we stand with the Georgian people’.

Georgian Dream’s recent rhetoric, proposed legislative changes, and actions go against the aspirations of the Georgian people and are designed to isolate Georgians from the United States and Europe. We stand with the Georgian people. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) May 11, 2024

Detained blogger’s wife arrested

Police have detained the wife of popular military blogger Ucha Abashidze, who was himself arrested on Thursday evening, her lawyer Shota Tutberidze has confirmed. Ucha Abashidze has been an outspoken critic of the foreign agent bill.

The Public Defender’s Office stated yesterday that Abashidze had reported being subjected to psychological pressure and verbal abuse in detention.

Activist’s 73-year-old father attacked

The 73-year-old father of Tbilisi Pride co-director Ana Subeliani has been attacked, she reported on Facebook.

Co-director Mariam Kvaratskhelia also reported that the entrance to her bloc of flats was defaced. The group’s former director, Giorgi Tabagari, said people visited his father’s cars home vandelising his father’s cars and putting up posters targeting him.

It comes amidst a series of similar attacks on activists, opposition politicians and public figures who have spoken against the draft law.

Welcome to our live updates on Georgia’s draft foreign agent law for Saturday, 11 May.

Reports of attacks on opponents to the bill continue to come in as domestic and international pressure on the ruling party steps up.

This evening, a large protest is planned in the capital Tbilisi.