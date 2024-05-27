Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Parliament prepares to overturn veto

Legal committee hearings to discuss overturning the president’s veto of the foreign agent law have begun in Georgia’s parliament.
27 May 2024, 13:18
Borrell: government is derailing from the European track
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told journalists before today’s meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, that ‘this will be the first moment in which the Ministers will assess the situation in Georgia’.
‘It is clear that the government is derailing from the European track, and [EU Foreign] Ministers will have to decide what to do’, said Borrell.
‘Let’s see what the Ministers can discuss and decide about how the European Union can react with respect to the crisis in Ukraine, in the Middle East and Georgia’, he said.
27 May 2024, 13:24
Opposition supports President’s charter for post-election pro-European government
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday invited opposition parties to sign a ‘Georgian Charter’ pledging to support the President’s nominations for a new, temporary government after the elections with the stated aim of carrying out pro-European reforms.
[Read more: President Zourabichvili outlines plan for temporary government following elections]
A number of opposition parties and figures have vowed to sign the charter. These include the United National Movement, Lelo, Ahali, Girchi — More Freedom, Droa, European Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli as well as independent MP Khatia Dekanoidze from the parliamentary Europtimists group.
27 May 2024, 13:09
Legal Affairs Committee rejects veto amendments
Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee did not support the President’s motivated remarks on the foreign agent law, which had called for the law to be withdrawn.
The parliamentary majority is expected to overturn the President’s veto of the law at tomorrow’s plenary session.
27 May 2024, 12:43
NATO calls on Georgia to drop foreign agent law
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly yesterday called the foreign agent law ‘a step backwards for Georgia’s democracy’ and urged the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw it.
‘[The law] runs counter to its NATO as well as EU aspirations and values’, the statement read. ‘If this bill becomes law, it will severely damage freedom of speech and association and undermine Georgia’s vibrant civil society and media landscape’.
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly noted that ‘Georgia stands at a crossroads’ and added if the country wants to demonstrate its readiness to join NATO in the future, ‘they must return onto the path of democratic reform and democratic consolidation’.
‘The Georgian people have demonstrated again and again that they want a democratic Georgia – in the EU and in NATO’, the statement read. ‘We will continue to support them and their aspirations.’
27 May 2024, 12:31
Legal Affairs Committee discussion of veto underway
A session of parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee to discuss President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the foreign agent law is taking place amidst heated arguments between politicians in attendance.
Protesters against the foreign agent law held a demonstration in the morning behind the parliament building.
27 May 2024, 12:16
Key events from the weekend
- Further protests were held over the weekend. A teachers’ march on Saturday was followed by a march to mark Georgia’s Independence Day on Sunday that attracted tens of thousands.
- At the official celebration of Georgia’s independence day, President Salome Zourabichvili advocated for a pro-European foreign policy direction and criticised the government’s pro-Russian direction, stating that she was ‘surprised by the fact that I have to convince some people of who is the enemy and who is the friend’. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze subsequently called Zourabichvili a ‘traitor’ in his speech.
- Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was challenged by students while attending a lecture at Tbilisi State University (TSU) on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s security have reportedly previously injured students protesting at his weekly lectures.
- President Salome Zourabichvili invited opposition parties to sign a ‘Georgian Charter’ pledging to support the President’s nominations for a new, temporary government after the elections with the stated aim of carrying out pro-European reforms. A number of major opposition parties signalled their readiness to join the charter.
Key events from the weekend