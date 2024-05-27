Georgia’s Foreign Agent Law Live | Parliament prepares to overturn veto

Legal committee hearings to discuss overturning the president’s veto of the foreign agent law have begun in Georgia’s parliament.

Borrell: government is derailing from the European track

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told journalists before today’s meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, that ‘this will be the first moment in which the Ministers will assess the situation in Georgia’.

‘It is clear that the government is derailing from the European track, and [EU Foreign] Ministers will have to decide what to do’, said Borrell.

‘Let’s see what the Ministers can discuss and decide about how the European Union can react with respect to the crisis in Ukraine, in the Middle East and Georgia’, he said.

Opposition supports President’s charter for post-election pro-European government

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday invited opposition parties to sign a ‘Georgian Charter’ pledging to support the President’s nominations for a new, temporary government after the elections with the stated aim of carrying out pro-European reforms.

A number of opposition parties and figures have vowed to sign the charter. These include the United National Movement, Lelo, Ahali, Girchi — More Freedom, Droa, European Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli as well as independent MP Khatia Dekanoidze from the parliamentary Europtimists group.

Legal Affairs Committee rejects veto amendments

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee did not support the President’s motivated remarks on the foreign agent law, which had called for the law to be withdrawn.

The parliamentary majority is expected to overturn the President’s veto of the law at tomorrow’s plenary session.

NATO calls on Georgia to drop foreign agent law

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly yesterday called the foreign agent law ‘a step backwards for Georgia’s democracy’ and urged the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw it.

‘[The law] runs counter to its NATO as well as EU aspirations and values’, the statement read. ‘If this bill becomes law, it will severely damage freedom of speech and association and undermine Georgia’s vibrant civil society and media landscape’.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly noted that ‘Georgia stands at a crossroads’ and added if the country wants to demonstrate its readiness to join NATO in the future, ‘they must return onto the path of democratic reform and democratic consolidation’.

‘The Georgian people have demonstrated again and again that they want a democratic Georgia – in the EU and in NATO’, the statement read. ‘We will continue to support them and their aspirations.’

Legal Affairs Committee discussion of veto underway

A session of parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee to discuss President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the foreign agent law is taking place amidst heated arguments between politicians in attendance.

Protesters against the foreign agent law held a demonstration in the morning behind the parliament building.

Key events from the weekend