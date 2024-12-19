Government administration employee ‘fired from job’, claims political discrimination

Mate Sokhadze, an employee of the government administration, posted on Facebook saying he was fired from his job on political grounds.

According to Sokhadze’s post, he recently learned that his contract would not be extended as of January.

‘How can the morning of 30 December begin for a person employed under a labour contract in the government administration, who has stated his position by signing the statement of public sector employees and also attends demonstrations? I recently learned that my contract will not be extended from the new year’, Sokhadze stated.

‘I can’t say that this decision was a surprise to me’, he said. ‘Although, I would have liked to have been notified earlier.’

‘If we set aside everything else, the normalisation of the expectation that someone will be fired on political grounds is a good indicator of the kind of state we live in now.’