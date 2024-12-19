Media logo

Group of citizens protest at the Prosecutor's Office

Avatar
by OC Media

A protest was held this morning near the main building of the Prosecutor’s Office in Tbilisi, during which demonstrators demanded the release of those detained during the ongoing rallies.

A group of citizens brought a banner displaying photos of the arrested protesters, with the slogan ‘Freedom for prisoners of the Russian regime’,  as well as posters featuring images of government officials and the inscription ‘Ivanishvili’s sanctioned regime’.

This is one of numerous protests planned for today against the policies of the ruling party.

Avatar
OC Media
2753 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia designates two Chechen opposition bloggers as foreign agents

Monday, 23 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili invites Ivanishvili to discuss new elections

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter