Group of citizens protest at the Prosecutor's Office

A protest was held this morning near the main building of the Prosecutor’s Office in Tbilisi, during which demonstrators demanded the release of those detained during the ongoing rallies.

A group of citizens brought a banner displaying photos of the arrested protesters, with the slogan ‘Freedom for prisoners of the Russian regime’, as well as posters featuring images of government officials and the inscription ‘Ivanishvili’s sanctioned regime’.

This is one of numerous protests planned for today against the policies of the ruling party.