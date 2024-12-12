Head of Russia’s police union praises Georgian police, inspects ‘illegal protests’ in Tbilisi
Alex Lobarev, the head of Russia's police trade unions, wrote on social media that he was in Tbilisi on a business trip to get acquainted with ‘illegal anti-government protests’ there.
Lobarev claimed he was invited by ‘colleagues’ in Georgia, but did not specify on whose invitation he allegedly visited.
He expressed negative attitudes toward the pro-European protests, praised the Georgian police, and claimed that ‘the majority of Georgians have a negative attitude toward the demonstrators’.
In his post, dated 10 December, Lobarev attached photos of the protests, riot police, and a selfie of him with protesters in the background.
Related Articles
Most Popular
Show more