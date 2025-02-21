Heavy snowfall wreaks havoc in western Georgia, causing death and destruction

In Georgia’s western regions, heavy snowfall on Monday has led to a public emergency, with numerous villages cut off, building collapses, and reports of at least three weather-related deaths.

While Tbilisi has also seen snow in recent days, the western regions of the country have been the most impacted by the wintery conditions.

On Tuesday, local media reported that a man had been found frozen to death in the village of Khutsubani in the Kobuleti Municipality, some 30 kilometres north of Batumi, Georgia’s second-largest city.

They cited Kobuleti City Hall as confirming the man’s death, which occurred near his home, but were unable to provide any information as to why he was on the street and if he had been alone prior to his death.

In the village of Japareuli in the Ozurgeti Municipality, about 60 kilometres southeast of Kutaisi, Nona Kvachantiradze reportedly died of a stroke after heavy snow blocked emergency vehicles from attending the scene.

According to a village resident who spoke anonymously to Netgazeti, there is no electricity in the village, some areas are without gas, and the village road is unpaved. He noted that neighbours are struggling to reach each other and provide assistance.

Speaking to local media, Lanchkhuti Mayor Aleksandre Sarishvili called the situation ‘critical’, noting that several villages had been left without electricity and around 40 homes destroyed. Lanchkhuti is located some 30 kilometres from the Black Sea coast.

In turn, the State Representative of Imereti, Levan Zalkaliani, stated that 42 village roads have remained closed due to heavy snow and nearly 29,000 homes left without electricity.

In Batumi, heavy snowfall damaged the facades of several buildings, including causing the entrance to the Batumi Airport to collapse. The roof of the Azerbaijani consulate, a historic building, was also damaged during the storm.

Earlier on Monday, a Facebook group was created to help coordinate volunteers delivering aid. By Tuesday afternoon, the group had over 17,000 members, many of whom were seeking information on relatives they were unable to make contact with.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the Georgian military would be deployed to help assist in managing the situation.

‘To eliminate the challenges created by the bad weather, local government representatives and relevant services are working in an emergency mode so that the needs of the population can be met in the shortest possible time’, the government administration said.

Opposition blames Georgian Dream

In light of the heavily polarised political environment in Georgia, the opposition quickly blamed the ruling Georgian Dream party for its alleged failure to properly react to the weather crisis.

On Tuesday, opposition leader Mamuka Khazaradze wrote on Facebook claiming that the state was ‘doing nothing’ to address the ‘tens of thousands of Georgian citizens’ who have been asking for help.

‘In such a case, an emergency situation should be declared. All available equipment and resources should be mobilised. Information should be provided to the population every hour from a special headquarters! What is happening today?! The state is doing nothing in the disaster zone, the system is paralyzed!’, he wrote.

Likewise, Giorgi Vashadze, from the opposition group Unity — National Movement, criticised the government for not visiting the affected areas.

‘During a disaster of this magnitude, shouldn't you be visiting the people?! Against this background, when citizens are suffering so much and you have no time for them, you resorted to attacking the EU ambassador and blaming the whole of Europe. This is not enough, and you are also reading morality from above — you are truly immoral!’, Vashadze was quoted as saying by IPN.

The Georgian government has said its response to the weather crisis has been appropriate.

‘The state, beyond the limits of its capabilities. It is doing everything to reach each person and each family and somehow alleviate the problems caused by the disaster’, Parliamentary Speaker Mamuka Mdinaradze said. It was unclear if he was directly responding to the opposition’s criticism.

Mdinaradze also accused unnamed individuals of spreading ‘unnecessary panic’ about the situation, which he said could cause additional ‘harm’.