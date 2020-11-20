fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Hostage situation underway in Tbilisi 

20 November 2020
Image via TV Pirveli.
The link is copied
Support Us

At least one armed man has taken nine hostages at the offices of a microfinance company on Tbilisi’s Tsereteli Avenue.

Georgian law enforcement units have mobilised near the Tsereteli Metro Station on its namesake avenue outside the MBC microfinance company.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that ‘one person stormed a microfinance organisation’s office’ and that a police operation was underway. They urged the media to abstain from sharing details of the situation on the ground or from disseminating unconfirmed reports.

Vazha Siradze, the Chief of the Patrol Police, confirmed to journalists that there were nine hostages.

MBC shortly put out the statement saying that the health and safety of their employees was their top priority, and that they were cooperating with the authorities. 

The incident comes four weeks after a man identified by the authorities as Badri Esebua fled the scene after taking 43 individuals hostage in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi. Esebua, who reportedly received $500,000 in cash, still remains at large.

Government critics reprimanded the authorities for their failure to arrest the perpetrator.

This story will be updated.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Protesters line streets of Tbilisi to greet US Secretary of State Pompeo  
georgia

Protesters line streets of Tbilisi to greet US Secretary of State Pompeo  

Live updates: Pashinyan presents government roadmap
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Pashinyan presents government roadmap

Live updates: Armenian President calls on Pashinyan to resign
Live Updates

Live updates: Armenian President calls on Pashinyan to resign

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us