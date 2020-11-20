Hostage situation underway in Tbilisi 

At least one armed man has taken nine hostages at the offices of a microfinance company on Tbilisi’s Tsereteli Avenue.

Georgian law enforcement units have mobilised near the Tsereteli Metro Station on its namesake avenue outside the MBC microfinance company.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that ‘one person stormed a microfinance organisation’s office’ and that a police operation was underway. They urged the media to abstain from sharing details of the situation on the ground or from disseminating unconfirmed reports.

Vazha Siradze, the Chief of the Patrol Police, confirmed to journalists that there were nine hostages.

MBC shortly put out the statement saying that the health and safety of their employees was their top priority, and that they were cooperating with the authorities.

The incident comes four weeks after a man identified by the authorities as Badri Esebua fled the scene after taking 43 individuals hostage in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi. Esebua, who reportedly received $500,000 in cash, still remains at large.

Government critics reprimanded the authorities for their failure to arrest the perpetrator.

This story will be updated.