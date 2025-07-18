Poland deports 27 Georgians over threats to ‘public safety’ and ‘security’

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Poland has deported 27 Georgians from the country, citing concerns over ‘public safety’ and ‘security’, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

One of those deported had 12 prior theft convictions, while the others had committed various offences in Poland, including drunk driving and illegally overstaying.

‘Among the foreigners were also facilitators and co-organisers of illegal border-crossing activities for other foreigners, as well as individuals who changed their personal information to enter Poland’, the Polish Border Guard said, but it did not specify which nationality the organisers were. In addition to the 27 Georgians deported, 13 Moldovans were also expelled.

The issue of Georgian criminals in Poland has in recent months become a hot topic politically.

In addition, Poland has been one of the more outspoken critics of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the EU, causing increased friction between the two countries.

In June, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, ‘we are building the necessary majority to limit or suspend visa-free travel with Georgia’.

During the same press conference, Tusk said his government was carrying out daily deportations of criminals from the country.

‘The latest deportation of criminals from Georgia — four days ago 50 Georgians suspected of criminal activities were deported’, he said.