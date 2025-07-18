Media logo
Poland deports 27 Georgians over threats to ‘public safety’ and ‘security’

by OC Media
Polish Border Guards. Screengrab from official video.
Poland has deported 27 Georgians from the country, citing concerns over ‘public safety’ and ‘security’, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

One of those deported had 12 prior theft convictions, while the others had committed various offences in Poland, including drunk driving and illegally overstaying.

‘Among the foreigners were also facilitators and co-organisers of illegal border-crossing activities for other foreigners, as well as individuals who changed their personal information to enter Poland’, the Polish Border Guard said, but it did not specify which nationality the organisers were. In addition to the 27 Georgians deported, 13 Moldovans were also expelled.

The issue of Georgian criminals in Poland has in recent months become a hot topic politically.

In addition, Poland has been one of the more outspoken critics of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the EU, causing increased friction between the two countries.

In June, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, ‘we are building the necessary majority to limit or suspend visa-free travel with Georgia’.

During the same press conference, Tusk said his government was carrying out daily deportations of criminals from the country.

‘The latest deportation of criminals from Georgia — four days ago 50 Georgians suspected of criminal activities were deported’, he said.

Kobakhidze downplays EU potential visa-liberalisation revocation
The EU’s recommendations to repeal restrictive laws are unacceptable for Georgia’s ruling party.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Poland deports 27 Georgians over threats to 'public safety' and 'security'

Friday, 18 July 2025

