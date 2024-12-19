Hotel representative claims European tourists cancelled holidays over Georgia’s EU u-turn

Speaking to BPN, a representative of one of the hotels in Gudauri, a ski resort in northern Georgia, has claimed that 80% of reservations have been canceled, and that European tourists said the reason was Georgia’s EU u-turn.

The hotel representative told local media that ‘80% of bookings in December were cancelled, as were those in February. A large part of the bookings were cancelled by Europeans, who, when we asked them, directly answered that the reason was the change in the country’s European path. I am specifically talking about Czechs and Estonians’.

‘Russians who had booked for two-three days before the New Year also cancelled their bookings. In this case, we are talking about Russians living in Georgia. I do not know their reason. There were also cancellations from Belarusians’.