IDP sets himself on fire while demanding housing in Tbilisi

According to local journalists, an unidentified internally displaced person (IDP) from Abkhazia set himself on fire on Monday after having unsuccessfully applied for housing on repeated occasions at the IDP Agency in Tbilisi.

That afternoon, several journalists reported on Facebook that a man had poured gasoline on himself in protest in front of the IDP Agency building before setting himself on fire.

Giga Benia, a journalist for BM.ge, told OC Media that the man remains in hospital with burns on 65% of his body.

‘He was asking for an apartment. He went to the [IDP] Agency and as far as I know, they refused him again, then he started swearing and poured gasoline on himself’, Benia said.

OC Media contacted the IDPs, EcoMigrants, and Livelihood agency for details, but did not receive a response. The agency has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs told OC Media that they have launched an investigation under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, which constitutes incitement to suicide.

Lana Galdava, a member of the opposition party Strong Georgia, also wrote on Facebook that the self-immolation was, according to information she received, ‘preceded by a loud argument’. She also noted that the man appeared to be ‘middle aged’.

‘We know that the victim has been hospitalised with severe burns’, she posted.

OC Media contacted the hospital where the individual is reportedly being treated, but did not receive an answer regarding the status of his health.

This is not the first time that IDPs have resorted to radical means to demand housing.

In January 2022, Zurab Chichoshvili, an IDP from Abkhazia in his early 50s, allegedly jumped from the roof of a former sanatorium housing IDPs, dying instantly. The incident occurred amidst demands from him and other residents of the building for alternative housing.

That year, Transparency International – Georgia, citing the Ministry for IDPs, reported that around 286,000 IDPs live in the country after being displaced by the conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, predominantly during the early 1990s and in 2008. The report also noted that the state had provided housing for only up to 50,000 displaced families.

The government has repeatedly come under fire for its failure to ensure adequate housing for IDPs dispersed throughout the territory under Georgia’s control.

Over the three decades since the first IDPs fled their homes, forms of dissent have included street rallies, threats to move back to Abkhazia and South Ossetia in protest, hunger strikes, and additional attempts at self-immolation.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.