Interior Ministry: six people detained
Georgia’s Interior Ministry has told local media that earlier today, law enforcement officers detained six demonstrators on administrative charges on Tbilisi’s central Rustaveli Avenue.
Local media hasn’t specified which articles the protesters were detained under, but local police often detain people on administrative charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying a lawful request of a law enforcement officer.
Local media reported that law enforcement officers stated the demonstrators were insulting them.
