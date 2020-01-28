Justice Minister accused of ‘spying’ on prison monitors

Georgian Justice Minister Tea Tsu­lukiani has been accused of ‘spying’ on prison monitors from the Public Defender’s Office after she published a video of one meeting a prisoner and crit­i­cised him for wearing ragged jeans and a hat.

Tsu­lukiani published the video on 21 January in par­lia­ment in response to a prison mon­i­tor­ing report presented by Public Defender Nino Lomjaria.

Lomjaria had demanded the report go before the parliament’s Human Rights Committee.

The highly critical report pointed to vio­la­tions including ‘dubious injuries’ on inmates’ bodies and violence against prisoners from the prison admin­is­tra­tion and from other inmates, who were allegedly instruct­ed to do so by the prison admin­is­tra­tion. The report also shed light on the influence of criminal author­i­ties in prison.

Speaking before par­lia­ment, Tsu­lukiani attacked Lomjaria for not per­son­al­ly visiting prisoners enough and sending her deputy instead. She continued by crit­i­cis­ing the com­pe­tence of employees of the Public Defender’s Office.

‘The report depends on what her employees tell her. These employees include pro­fes­sion­als and also those, a minority, who might bring her half-truths or not the truth at all’, said Tsu­lukiani.

She said the Public Defender had demanded the report’s hearing be scheduled that Tuesday so that she could per­son­al­ly question her and ‘make society think that something is being done wrong’.

She continued screening the video, crit­i­cis­ing the appear­ance and behaviour of the Public Defender’s Office employee.

‘This is a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the Public Defender who makes an inmate make coffee for him twice, eats his chocolate, smokes his cigarette, then uses the facility toilet and conducts so-called mon­i­tor­ing for four hours’, said Tsu­lukiani.

‘This is an unfor­tu­nate example of how so-called mon­i­tor­ing takes place. This doesn’t happen on a large scale but is still prob­lem­at­ic. Please do not send me employees like him who, by the way, wears ragged jeans’, said Tsu­lukiani, adding that it was hard to dis­tin­guish who was the inmate and who was a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of a state insti­tu­tion.

‘Why should a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the Public Defender’s Office be wearing a Basque beret? This person wouldn’t be allowed in the opera, let alone a prison’, she said.

Finally, she crit­i­cised Lomjaria for failing to protect the chair of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Bidzina Ivan­ishvili, from insults.

‘There’s not a single word on [our] progress in this report, not a single word on the struggles of our employees. Aren’t you the Public Defender of all? You are not the Public Defender of Bidzina Ivan­ishvili, when he and his family are insulted. I don’t remember you pro­tect­ing me, I don’t need it, you are not my public defender’, said Tsu­lukiani.

Shortly after Tsulukiani’s speech, the video was uploaded to the official Facebook page of the Special Pen­i­ten­tiary Service of Georgia, run by the Ministry of Justice.

‘A gross violation’

Lomjaria responded by saying that her employee had done nothing illegal. She suggested an inves­ti­ga­tion be opened into whether a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the Public Defender had been spied on.

‘There are sit­u­a­tions where it’s necessary to engage in human relations with the inmates to gain their trust. Our employees make such decisions indi­vid­u­al­ly, based on the situation’, she said and added that her office would look into whether it was legal for the Justice Ministry to have kept the footage for 6 months.

‘What’s more inter­est­ing is on what basis this footage was saved? Usually, when we need footage of various events, including mal­treat­ment, it tends to appear that videos were either not saved or have been deleted’, she noted.

She added that she wished MPs had expressed more interest in the vio­la­tions filed in the report rather than her work.

Tsulukiani’s statement was met with criticism from several leading rights groups.

A coalition of local non-gov­ern­men­tal organ­i­sa­tions including the Human Rights Centre and the Georgian Democracy Ini­tia­tive issued a joint statement calling the pub­lish­ing of the footage ‘a gross violation of the prin­ci­ples estab­lished by Georgian leg­is­la­tion’ and that it ‘con­tra­dicts the inter­na­tion­al oblig­a­tions adopted by Georgia’.

‘We think that this move by the Justice Minister should be grounds for holding her political account­able’, said the statement.

In a separate statement on 21 January, local rights group the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion said that the minister had violated the law on personal infor­ma­tion by pub­lish­ing the video.

The group said the video had not been saved based on any legal require­ments, but for political purposes. Addi­tion­al­ly, the video had been stored longer than it was legal to do so, they said.

GYLA called on the Special Pen­i­ten­tiary Service to delete the video from their Facebook page and called on the State Inspector Service to inves­ti­gate.

The State Inspector Service said on 22 January that they had started inves­ti­gat­ing the legality of pub­lish­ing the footage even before an official appeal by the Public Defender.

On 28 January, Lomjaria held a meeting in Stras­bourg with the Council of Europe’s Com­mis­sion­er for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic. In a Facebook post, the Public Defender’s Office said that Lomjaria has asked Mijatovic to monitor the matter and support the insti­tu­tion of the Public Defender.

‘No violence-free environment’ in prisons

The Public Defender’s report was based on mon­i­tor­ing conducted in four pen­i­ten­tiary estab­lish­ments in July and August 2019.

It found that ‘there is no violence-free envi­ron­ment in the facil­i­ties, which is man­i­fest­ed in physical and psy­cho­log­i­cal violence among inmates, criminal sub­cul­ture, and the lengthy and inap­pro­pri­ate use of de-esca­la­tion, solitary con­fine­ment and internal clas­si­fi­ca­tion cells’.

The report said that jails were over­crowd­ed and there was a shortage of staff, ‘which tempts the admin­is­tra­tion to delegate the functions of conflict res­o­lu­tion and “keeping order” to informal rulers’.

It said that the author­i­ties had failed to effec­tive­ly detect or document alleged ill-treatment.

‘It was found that prisoners are not properly aware of their rights and respon­si­bil­i­ties and refuse to exercise their right to complain due to the influence of criminal sub­cul­ture and fear of repres­sion’, said the report.

It was also noted that with only a few excep­tions, prisoners did not complain of physical abuse from prison staff. ‘They mainly talk about psy­cho­log­i­cal violence and unethical behaviour.’