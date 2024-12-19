Media logo

Kobabkhidze appoints sanctioned official Deputy Prime Minister

by OC Media

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has reportedly appointed US and UK sanctioned Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri as one of three deputy prime ministers.

The other two appointees are Economic Minister Levan Davitashvili and Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani.

Gomelauri was sanctioned yesterday by the US under the Magnitsky Act, which freezes any of his property and assets located in the US or under the control of US citizens, blocks any entities that are at least 50% or more owned by him, and prohibits US citizens from conducting any transactions with any of his property or assets. He was also one of the five people sanctioned by the UK yesterday.

Editor‘s Picks

