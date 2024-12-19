Kobakhidze reiterates claim that resetting relations with US requires end of war in Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that resetting relations between Georgia and the US depends on the end of the war in Ukraine.

‘We were saying three conditions for resetting relations [between Georgia and the US] — the first was our elections [...] the second was the US elections [...] third condition was the end of the war in Ukraine’, he said.

‘We were talking about these three conditions cumulatively, and after all three conditions are met, we are sure that the situation for our country will ease, including the demand for the opening of a second front will be removed from the agenda. When there is no more first front, there will be no more demand for a second front’, Kobakhidze added.