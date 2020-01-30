Laid-off Rustavi nitrogen factory workers win back jobs after three-year legal battle

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Fifty-six former employees of a nitrogen factory in Rustavi, a city 20 km south of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, have won back their jobs after a three-year legal battle with their employer, Rustavi Azot.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the chemical fer­tilis­er company to reinstate them to their previous positions and to reimburse their salaries for their three years of enforced idleness.

The 56 plain­tiffs were among 350 of the chemical plant’s 2,000 employees who were laid off on 25 January 2017 by the company’s new man­age­ment.

Their sudden dismissal, with many dis­cov­er­ing they had lost their jobs only when they showed up to work on 27 January, led to large protests outside the factory and in Tbilisi.

‘This is a big win for us and for the whole of Georgia — when 56 [ex-workers] win such a thing together’, Guram Iant­be­lidze, one of the employees to be rein­stat­ed told OC Media.

‘The com­pen­sa­tion is secondary. They laid us off in a very offensive way.’

Iant­be­lidze, a 60-year-old IDP from South Ossetia, said his salary was ₾500 ($186) in January 2017.

‘I will def­i­nite­ly go back to work. The people there are enslaved, I want to fight for them too.’

‘We were 57 but, unfor­tu­nate­ly, one lady passed away before we won’, he added.

Iant­be­lidze thanked the Georgian Trade Union Con­fed­er­a­tion and the young people who came out to the streets to support the workers in early 2017.

Tamar Surmava, a lawyer from the GTUC who rep­re­sent­ed the former employees in court, told OC Media that the 279 employees who did not pursue a legal remedy were com­pen­sat­ed only ₾1,500 ($435 in 2017).

The ruling by the Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed. It followed legal victories by the laid-off workers in both Rustavi City Court and the Court of Appeals.

OC Media has reached out to Rustavi Azot for comment.

‘It takes years for workers to find justice’

A large number of the 350 workers from Rustavi Azot who were laid off found out they had lost the jobs only after they showed up at work on 27 January and dis­cov­ered their passes had been revoked.

The news was followed by large demon­stra­tions outside the factory in the following days. On 2 February, workers were forcibly removed from the factory’s admin­is­tra­tion office.

Street demon­stra­tions against the unlawful layoff continued for over 10 days, as the chemical workers were supported by unions, student movement Audi­to­ri­um 115, and several Georgian rights groups.

The protest was also met with a sol­i­dar­i­ty campaign from Indus­tri­ALL Global Union, an inter­na­tion­al labour union fed­er­a­tion.

Rustavi Azot claimed at the time that the factory’s new owners, EU Invest­ments, were dealing with the ‘crisis’ but promised only that they would rehire the workers if they needed them in the future.

The company argued in court last year that the previous owner was respon­si­ble for the firings, not them.

EU Invest­ments is owned by BGEO Group, the majority share­hold­er of one of Georgia’s two biggest banks, Bank of Georgia.

In early February, protests moved to Tbilisi tar­get­ting Bank of Georgia. The youth-led movement demanded the state intervene to protect the workers’ rights.

Levan Lortkipanidze, who was one of the leaders of the now-defunct Audi­to­ri­um 115 group, welcomed the news and hailed the GTUC’s efforts, but added that it was ‘yet more testimony that it takes years for workers to find justice’.

‘There are many people strug­gling with poverty without a job on the back­ground of pro­tract­ed cases. And court rulings also can’t stop the terrible process of shrinking indus­tries and fore­clo­sures’, Lortkipanidze told OC Media.