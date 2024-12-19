Media logo

Leading US Congress members to reportedly push MEGOBARI Act in January

by OC Media

A bipartisan group of leading  US Congress members are planning to reointroduce the MEGOBARI Act to the new Congress as early as  January, according to Washington-based journalist Alex Raufoglu, who cited three Congressional sources.

Former Georgian Ambassador to US, Batu Kutelia, also earlier said that a vote on the MEGOBARI Act would be ‘the first item on the agenda’ when the new congress reconvenes in January. He made the comments after meeting with Republican congressperson Joe Wilson, who authored the act.

The Mobilising and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence (MEGOBARI) Act was introduced in May in response to Georgia’s foreign agent law, and mandates further sanctions against Georgian officials as well as funding for Georgian media and civil society.

The act enjoys bipartisan support in congress.

OC Media
